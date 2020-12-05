Fierce love for the Rams brought about an unexpected family for Salina Vigil

"We cried so hard and little did I know that the next day, Ulises Garcia won the Super Bowl raffle and now we too were also going to the Super Bowl. Again, it looked like we were double dating."

"Los Angeles has some of the most die-hard Rams fans I've ever seen, and I'm so fortunate to call some of them my family. Together, we've celebrated the wins, we've suffered the losses, we've seen our favorite players leave, we've welcomed new staff and traveled to games. We may not be a big family or have a large online following, costumes, tattoos or best seats, but what we have is loyalty to our team and each other."