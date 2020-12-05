Fierce love for the Rams brought about an unexpected family for Salina Vigil

Salina Vigil became a Rams fan thanks to her late father never missing a game.
"He grew up watching the Fearsome Foursome and together, we watched the Greatest Show on Turf. He NEVER missed work or church, but if there was a Rams game on during church service, aaaaalllll of a sudden he wasn't feeling so well, wanted to go home and 'rest' and it JUST so happened that we got home in time for the game."
And over time, other Rams fans were threaded into her family, or as Vigil says, Ramily turned family.
"It's what I call Rams fans you meet on social media, tailgates, games, booster club events and over time you end up forming this bond and next thing you know, you're traveling to games together, going to each other's family functions and treating and caring for each other like you're family."
This small group of friends Vigil had met on social media in 2012 finally met in person in 2014 at the Greatest Show on Turf's Homecoming in St. Louis.
And soon other Rams fans began to believe they were actually related because they are always together at games, traveling to a game or at each other's family functions.
Daughter to Bill and Veronica Thomas, girlfriend of Ulises Garcia and finally sister and aunt to Jennifer, Ramzi and Omar Aquino to name a few of the mistaken identities.
"All these people started out as online friends and little did I know that over the next 7 years, we would've pulled each other through death, hardships, health issues and losing the Super Bowl, but we've also celebrated many wins, engagements and remissions."
While Vigil is known amongst Rams fans with her Ramily, she also has an identifier of her own.
Every game, home or away, Vigil wears her Rams Mickey ears.
"I have a pair in every era (blue/white, yellow/royal and navy/gold) and color coordinate with the uniform schedule. They've taken on their own identity - I don't think people even know who I am or recognize me if I don't wear them."
As for traditions with the Ramily, everyone knows the schedule.
"At the stadium, we have our tailgating champagne toast and depending on the outcome of the game, our victory toast or consolation toast. Then, an hour before kickoff, I'm the one to leave the tailgate early so I can get our game day pins while everyone tears down and cleans up."
Important to note: Vigil has to be IN her seat with her food, beverages and swag BEFORE the pre-game festivities.
"I have yet to miss a fly over, introduction or national anthem. The same goes for when we travel. At home, we light our Rams prayer candle, have our champagne toast and pray for the best."
It's no surprise then that Vigil lived out one of her top moments as a Rams fan with her Ramily when they went to the NFC Championship Game in New Orleans.
"When I received my season tickets and saw that the championship game was on my birthday, I would've NEVER thought in a million years that I would be in one of my favorite cities, with one of my favorite people, watching my all-time favorite team make it to the Super Bowl ON MY BIRTHDAY."
After beating the Cowboys, Vigil feared the cost of traveling to NOLA, but a friend found a way to do it at half the price.
Never spending a lot of money on herself, aside from her season tickets and Disneyland annual pass, she was a still a bit hesitant.
"But I said, 'F it, when do I ever treat myself and to play in one of my favorite cities, with one of my favorite people, watching my all-time favorite team in the championship on my birthday!? Let's do it! And if we lose? At least we'll be in New Orleans.'"
It ended up being worth the money.
"Right after Legatron made that kick, the selfie video of Veronica [Thomas] and I screaming and crying was absolutely priceless and to see this little ol' Saints fan in front of us repeatedly telling us to SHUT UP! with her pom pom's is THE most hilarious thing ever."
Once Thomas and Vigil made it out of the stadium, Thomas' husband called to tell her they were going to Atlanta – he had bought the Super Bowl tickets in the third quarter.
"We cried so hard and little did I know that the next day, Ulises Garcia won the Super Bowl raffle and now we too were also going to the Super Bowl. Again, it looked like we were double dating."
The loyalty Vigil unwaveringly gives to the team isn't something she or her Ramily take lightly.
"Los Angeles has some of the most die-hard Rams fans I've ever seen, and I'm so fortunate to call some of them my family. Together, we've celebrated the wins, we've suffered the losses, we've seen our favorite players leave, we've welcomed new staff and traveled to games. We may not be a big family or have a large online following, costumes, tattoos or best seats, but what we have is loyalty to our team and each other."
