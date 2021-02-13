Jaclyn DeGroat: Carrying a legacy of Rams fanhood

When Jaclyn moved to Florida and later Tennessee, Sundays remained the same. She and her dad may not have been together, but they called each other during commercial breaks and halftime.

"Although one must serve as a dedicated fan for 20 years in order to be qualified for papers, I felt my commitment to the Rams organization was strong and so I pled my case often."

Her dad often teased that he had his papers and she didn't.

He enjoyed having that one-up on his daughter, but she wasn't alone in her plea. Rallo's son, Billy, was right there with her.

After the Rams beat the Titans on Christmas Eve in 2017, and earned their spot in the 2018 playoffs, Jaclyn's dad told her to look under the sofa.

"There they were in all their glory. This was the best Christmas present I had ever received. Even though these were not my papers, the Board of Directors acknowledged my many years of loyalty and granted the official submission of team papers in my name. I was one step closer."

The 2017 season was one of the best season's in over a decade they got to experience together.

"We made the playoffs and although it was a short-run, I got to experience an exciting season of winning football with my Dad and for that, I will be forever grateful to the Rams because it was the last season we had together."

On April 13, 2018, Jaclyn's dad passed away unexpectedly.

Family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes and through tears, many stories were shared, most involving his love for the Rams.

"Dad wore his LA Rams t-shirt I had bought for him the previous season and behind him, projected on the entire wall, was a slideshow of all the great Rams. It was beautiful."

One of their last conversations was about all the exciting post-season moves the Rams were making for the 2018 season.