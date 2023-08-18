Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five players to watch: Rams vs. Raiders, Preseason Week 2

Aug 18, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams continue their 2023 preseason schedule hosting the Raiders on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. pacific time on ABC7.

Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest:

**13 - QB Stetson Bennett**

Stetson Bennett

#13 QB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Bennett got more comfortable the more he played in last Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers. It's unclear if his and Brett Rypien's performances last week will impact how quarterback playing time is distributed this Saturday; regardless, seeing how Bennett builds on last week's performance makes him someone to pay close attention to.

**38 - CB Jordan Jones**

Jordan Jones

#38 DB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 186 lbs
  • College: Rhode Island

Jones saw action at the star position during the preseason opener, and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was pleased with his performance overall. Morris also said he's looking forward to seeing Jones "making the next step" in this Saturday's game against the Raiders.

**49 - K Tanner Brown**

Tanner Brown

#49 K

  • Weight: 177 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma State

Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn indicated this week that Brown's performance last Saturday wasn't reflective of what he'd seen from Brown throughout training camp, so this next game will be an opportunity for Brown to build on what went well and also make corrections.

**42 - P Ethan Evans**

Ethan Evans

#42 P

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 231 lbs
  • College: Wingate

Just like Brown, the more live reps Evans can get, the better as they get ready for the regular season.

**21 - S Russ Yeast**

Russ Yeast

#2 DB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Kansas State

Yeast started in the preseason opener at safety, but is also someone the Rams have learning the star position, according Morris. Whether he sees time at star on Saturday against the Raiders remains to be seen, but he's someone to watch for nonetheless.

