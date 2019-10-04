Five Takeaways: Despite loss, performances of Reeder, Gurley, Everett offer Rams positives to build off of

SEATTLE - While the Rams' 30-29 loss to the Seahawks Thursday night came down to the final seconds, there were still a few encouraging individual performances worth highlighting.
Here are five takeaways from the matchup:
1) RAMS REMAIN CONFIDENT IN ZUERLEIN
Head coach Sean McVay expressed unequivocal support in Los Angeles kicker Greg Zuerlein after a difficult night.
Zuerlein's fourth and final field goal attempt – a go-ahead 44-yard try which likely would've sealed the win for the Rams – missed wide right by inches after he had converted his previous three attempts of 36, 32 and 47 yards.
In his eight-year career, Zuerlein is still 44 of 55 overall on field goals from 40-49 yards. As his successful 47-yarder showed, he's normally solid from that difference, which is why the misfire was atypical and the Rams aren't concerned.
2) REEDER LOOKS POISED
When healthy, Bryce Hager has filled the MIKE linebacker position in Los Angeles' defense. It is a role that requires tremendous responsibility and awareness.
Making his first career start, Troy Reeder filled in seamlessly.
The undrafted rookie posted a team-high 13 tackles in the loss, working well alongside Cory Littleton.
One of three college free agents to make the Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2019, Reeder proved he is a capable replacement for Hager. Whenever Hager returns, Reeder will also provide good depth at inside linebacker.
3) GURLEY's RECORD PERFORMANCE
The Rams went to RB Todd Gurley early and often, setting up another mutli-touchdown performance.
Gurley's nine carries for 38 yards in the first half marked his highest totals in both categories before halftime this season. Averaging 4.2 yards per carry through the first two quarters helped keep the defense honest the rest of the game, and he was able to find the endzone twice in the second half.
Those two scores also moved him past former Rams great Eric Dickerson for most multi-rushing touchdown games in franchise history with 15.
4) EVERETT HAS BIG NIGHT
Seattle seemingly had no answer for Los Angeles TE Gerald Everett.
The former UAB standout hauled in seven receptions for a career-high 136 yards. Those catches included a 30-yarder which set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Gurley and a 32-yarder which set up Gurley's 1-yard touchdown run. In both cases, Everett was picking up many of those yards after the catch.
According to Rams QB Jared Goff, it was just the flow of the game that afforded Everett the opportunities that came his way Thursday night. Even so, Everett clearly made the most of them and is emerging as another reliable option in the passing game.
5) A WELCOMED LONG BREAK
After experiencing a short turnaround this week, the Rams will now have 10 days to prepare for another big divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers at home – plenty of time to heal and learn from their last two games.
McVay said it was a disappointing loss Thursday night, but he knows the Rams will find a way to respond because of their mental toughness and resiliency.