Five Takeaways: Despite loss, performances of Reeder, Gurley, Everett offer Rams positives to build off of

2) REEDER LOOKS POISED

When healthy, Bryce Hager has filled the MIKE linebacker position in Los Angeles' defense. It is a role that requires tremendous responsibility and awareness.

Making his first career start, Troy Reeder filled in seamlessly.

The undrafted rookie posted a team-high 13 tackles in the loss, working well alongside Cory Littleton.

One of three college free agents to make the Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2019, Reeder proved he is a capable replacement for Hager. Whenever Hager returns, Reeder will also provide good depth at inside linebacker.

3) GURLEY's RECORD PERFORMANCE

The Rams went to RB Todd Gurley early and often, setting up another mutli-touchdown performance.

Gurley's nine carries for 38 yards in the first half marked his highest totals in both categories before halftime this season. Averaging 4.2 yards per carry through the first two quarters helped keep the defense honest the rest of the game, and he was able to find the endzone twice in the second half.