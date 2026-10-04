From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford share thoughts on Rams' 24-20 come-from-behind win over Eagles

"I can't say enough about our defense keeping us in that football game, getting stop after stop. Man, there are so many things that we can clean up, but for our group to come alive when they did and find a way to make the plays, ... really proud of them." - McVay

The Eagles offense was 0-for-12 on third down and 1-for-4 on fourth down throughout the game. Whenever the Rams needed a stop, the defense was able to get it and "kept giving us a reason to believe." The most crucial stops came from the Rams' 2-yard line that gave the offense the ball to go on a 98-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter — and then a forced three-and-out gave the offense the ball one last time to score ultimately the last points of the game. McVay said the defense "kept making them snap it one more time, getting stop after stop."

Although it wasn't the best game from the Rams offense as a whole, they came together when it mattered most and McVay knows that "you can't win it until the fourth quarter, and our guys came alive when they did."

"The cool thing about our group is we were steady the whole game. Things weren't going our way, either I'm throwing a bad pass, we're not catching one, we go backwards with a penalty after the first time we get field position all day. Any way you can shoot yourself in the foot, we were doing it on an offensive side of ball. But we just kept the belief, and our defense kept us in it, gave us opportunities to stay in that game, and just proud of the resilience of our group." - Stafford

Belief became the recurring word for both McVay and Stafford. Despite throwing two interceptions in the first half, Stafford came back in the fourth quarter and led two touchdown drives in the final five minutes to win the game. Stafford also knows "not every game is going to go exactly how you want it." Despite knowing that, "sometimes you're going to have to find ways to win football games, and that's what we did today."