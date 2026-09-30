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From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams discuss connections, matchup with Eagles in Week 4

Sep 30, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — For a second-consecutive season, the Rams will be taking on the Eagles in an early season matchup in Philadelphia. Los Angeles came up just short against the Eagles last year and against the Broncos last week, as they look to avenge both of those losses in Week 4.

Head coach Sean McVay talked about the familiarity with a coach on the other side, as quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams gave their thoughts on the Eagles defense and areas for improvement after last week.

"(Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's) really smart, conscientious. Was always eager to learn, ask great questions. Had a great humility, but a great curiosity. Any great learner that I've been around, there's this humility because you want to continue to learn, but there's this curiosity and security to be able to ask questions. Had a great feel as a player." - McVay

Now entering his 10th season with the Rams, McVay's tree of connections throughout the NFL is vast. Early on in his days coaching the Rams, he had a young Mannion as his quarterback on the roster who was drafted to the Rams in 2015 and was coached by McVay in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Since then, Mannion has worked under current Packers head coach and former Rams offensive coordinatror Matt Lafleur as an offensive assistant in 2024 and quarterbacks coach in 2025 before taking the Eagles offensive coordinator job this offseason. "I've heard what a great job he did for Matt Lafleur, because Matt's one of my closest friends, and he was happy for Sean, but bummed to be able to lose him. It's cool to be able to see him in a great opportunity, a big time job," McVay said.

"(I have a) ton of respect for them, both how they're coached schematically, but also the players that they have. I imagine at their place, they'll be ready to rock and roll, like they always are when we play them." - Stafford

While Mannion is new as a coordinator, he's working opposite defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who's in his 27th season as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. Stafford noted how the Eagles especially "play extremely physical up front, penetrating style off defensive line."

The Rams offense reached the red zone four times against the Broncos last week and only scored a touchdown on one of those drives. Stafford noted how negative plays, whether penalties or loss of yards, made it difficult for Los Angeles to convert in the red zone and how they "want to stay ahead of the chains to be efficient, both in the run game and the pass game."

"Humility is one play away if you're sleeping on somebody, so we don't take anybody lightly at the end of the day." - Adams

Similar to the opponents faced in the first few weeks, Adams emphasized how the Eagles "have guys at every level, impact players." Mentioning players at every level, Adams and the Rams offense aren't underestimating anyone.

As for his thoughts on the red zone trips converted into touchdowns, Adams recognizes "it's something that's the difference in winning and losing games, is capitalizing" and how "those are four point plays."

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