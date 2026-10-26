Matthew Stafford's career afternoon leads balanced offensive attack in Rams win over Raiders

The passing game itself also found a balance between getting all different types of players involved. Stafford connected with a mixture of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs in the pass game — nine completions for 83 yards to wide receivers, 11 completions for 82 yards to tight ends and three completions for 30 yards to running backs.

"I thought Matthew and the offense did a great job of executing on some different things, whether it was the change of the launch point, even just on some of the play actions, taking checkdowns," head coach Sean McVay said. "And I thought the backs and the tight ends did a great job of getting vertical to move the chains."

Heading into halftime with a 28-6 lead, the Rams came out of the half and didn't score any points in the third quarter. Stafford also threw an interception to start the fourth quarter to set up Las Vegas on a short field.

The Raiders narrowed the game to 28-18 as a result of two turnovers, but then Stafford led a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that took over six minutes off the clock to essentially put the game away with 6:34 to go. Once again, Stafford stepped up when the Rams needed him, even if it wasn't on a drive where he needed to surmount of deficit like previous weeks.

When all was said and done, Stafford achieved multiple milestones and walked away with a much needed victory to build confidence moving into the middle of the season.

And when Stafford looks back at the performance overall, it may not necessarily be about his accomplishments, but about how he was able to benefit from the group playing collectively and efficient football.