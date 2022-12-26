Game Recap: Rams blow out Broncos 51-14 on Christmas Day

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A complementary performance powered the Rams (5-10) to a blowout 51-14 win over the Broncos (4-11) on Christmas Day at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles snagged four interceptions against Denver – two from defensive back Cobie Durant (one returned 85 yards for a touchdown), one from linebacker Bobby Wagner and one from defensive back Jalen Ramsey – with its offense converting those takeaways into 17 points (Durant's pick-six made it 24 points overall off turnovers). Running back Cam Akers' three rushing touchdowns and Tyler Higbee's two receiving touchdowns propelled a Rams offense led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished 24 of 28 for 230 yards in addition to those two passing touchdowns to Higbee. Meanwhile, kicker Matt Gay made both of his field goal attempts, including a 55-yarder that gave him a career-best sixth made field goal of 50 or more yards this season.
Akers finished with 23 carries for 118 yards in addition to his career-high three rushing touchdowns, Higbee nine catches for 94 yards in addition to his two scores.
L.A.'s defense also recorded a season-high six sacks in the victory and kept Denver out of the endzone until 8:31 remaining in the game. The four interceptions were also a season-high.
Here is the complete game recap, presented by Nickelodeon:
The Rams rode a steady dose of Akers on the opening drive before penalties forced them to settle for a 55-yard field goal by Gay, giving them a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Four plays later, Los Angeles got the ball back via Durant's interception, and converted the takeaway into points with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Higbee to expand that lead to 10-0.
The Rams picked off Wilson a second time, as Wagner jumped in front of a pass intended for Dulcich over the middle to set the Rams up at the Broncos 15. Two plays later, a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Akers put them up 17-0 with 4:45 left in the first quarter.
Although the Broncos added a 54-yard field goal early in the second quarter, the Rams answered with Higbee's second touchdown catch of the day to go up 24-3.
A 2-yard run by Akers late in the first half extended the Rams' lead to 31-3, though the Broncos added a 49-yard field goal just before halftime to make it 31-6 Rams. On the drive set up by Ramsey's pick, Gay's 30-yard field goal late in the third quarter put the Rams back up by 28.
Akers' third touchdown of the day – a 4-yard run – put the Rams up 41-6 with 12:35 left in the fourth quarter.
The Broncos did not reach the endzone until midway through the fourth quarter via Wilson's 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Dulcich. With two additional opportunities via penalties against the Rams, their ensuing 2-point attempt was eventually successful on their third try.
On the ensuing possession, the Rams replaced Mayfield with backup Bryce Perkins, with the Rams' starters at the other skill positions replaced by their respective backups as well.
The Broncos likewise inserted backup Brett Rypien at quarterback on the ensuing possession, but it didn't make much of a difference as Durant jumped his pass intended for tight end Fred Swain and returned it 85 yards for the touchdown to put the Rams up 51-14.