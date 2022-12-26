Game Recap: Rams blow out Broncos 51-14 on Christmas Day

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A complementary performance powered the Rams (5-10) to a blowout 51-14 win over the Broncos (4-11) on Christmas Day at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles snagged four interceptions against Denver – two from defensive back Cobie Durant (one returned 85 yards for a touchdown), one from linebacker Bobby Wagner and one from defensive back Jalen Ramsey – with its offense converting those takeaways into 17 points (Durant's pick-six made it 24 points overall off turnovers). Running back Cam Akers' three rushing touchdowns and Tyler Higbee's two receiving touchdowns propelled a Rams offense led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished 24 of 28 for 230 yards in addition to those two passing touchdowns to Higbee. Meanwhile, kicker Matt Gay made both of his field goal attempts, including a 55-yarder that gave him a career-best sixth made field goal of 50 or more yards this season.

Akers finished with 23 carries for 118 yards in addition to his career-high three rushing touchdowns, Higbee nine catches for 94 yards in addition to his two scores.

L.A.'s defense also recorded a season-high six sacks in the victory and kept Denver out of the endzone until 8:31 remaining in the game. The four interceptions were also a season-high.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Nickelodeon:

The Rams rode a steady dose of Akers on the opening drive before penalties forced them to settle for a 55-yard field goal by Gay, giving them a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.