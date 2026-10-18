Trent McDuffie among Rams' inactives for Week 6 vs. Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) is inactive for today's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are wide receiver CJ Daniels Jr., wide receiver Tutu Atwell, quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third QB), defensive end Larrell Murchison and offensive lineman Bill Murray.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR C.J. Daniels Jr.
WR Tutu Atwell
QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)
CB Trent McDuffie (groin)
DE Larrell Murchison
OL Bill Murray
ARIZONA CARDINALS
RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle)
QB Carson Beck (emergency 3rd QB)
CB Starling Thomas V
S Andrew Wingard (knee)
S Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion)
S Jerrick Reed II
DL Andrew Billings
Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.