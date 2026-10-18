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Trent McDuffie among Rams' inactives for Week 6 vs. Cardinals

Oct 18, 2026 at 11:49 AM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) is inactive for today's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are wide receiver CJ Daniels Jr., wide receiver Tutu Atwell, quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third QB), defensive end Larrell Murchison and offensive lineman Bill Murray.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR C.J. Daniels Jr.

WR Tutu Atwell

QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)

CB Trent McDuffie (groin)

DE Larrell Murchison

OL Bill Murray

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle)

QB Carson Beck (emergency 3rd QB)

CB Starling Thomas V

S Andrew Wingard (knee)

S Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion)

S Jerrick Reed II

DL Andrew Billings

ROSTER PHOTOS: Rams 2026 Roster

Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.

0 | OLB Byron Young
1 / 112

0 | OLB Byron Young

0 _ Byron Young
2 / 112
1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
3 / 112

1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

1 _ Emmanuel Forbes_
4 / 112
2 | S Jaylen McCollough
5 / 112

2 | S Jaylen McCollough

2 _ Jaylen McCollough
6 / 112
3 | S Kam Curl
7 / 112

3 | S Kam Curl

3 _ Kam Curl
8 / 112
4 | WR Konata Mumpfield
9 / 112

4 | WR Konata Mumpfield

4 _ Konata Mumpfield
10 / 112
5 | S Kamren Kinchens
11 / 112

5 | S Kamren Kinchens

5 _ Kamren Kinchens
12 / 112
6 | WR CJ Daniels
13 / 112

6 | WR CJ Daniels

6 _ CJ Daniels
14 / 112
8 | WR Tutu Atwell
15 / 112

8 | WR Tutu Atwell

8 _ Tutu Atwell
16 / 112
9 | QB Matthew Stafford
17 / 112

9 | QB Matthew Stafford

9 _ Matthew Stafford
18 / 112
10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart
19 / 112

10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart

10 _ Josaiah Stewart
20 / 112
11 | WR Alex Bachman
21 / 112

11 | WR Alex Bachman

11_Alex_Bachman
22 / 112
12 | WR Puka Nacua
23 / 112

12 | WR Puka Nacua

12 _ Puka Nacua
24 / 112
13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV
25 / 112

13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV

13 _ Stetson Bennett
26 / 112
15 | QB Ty Simpson
27 / 112

15 | QB Ty Simpson

15 _ Ty Simpson
28 / 112
17 | WR Davante Adams
29 / 112

17 | WR Davante Adams

17 _ Davante Adams
30 / 112
18 | TE Terrance Ferguson
31 / 112

18 | TE Terrance Ferguson

18 _ Terrance Ferguson
32 / 112
19 | K Blake Grupe
33 / 112

19 | K Blake Grupe

19_blake_grupe
34 / 112
20 | RB Ronnie Rivers
35 / 112

20 | RB Ronnie Rivers

20 _ Ronnie Rivers
36 / 112
22 | CB Trent McDuffie
37 / 112

22 | CB Trent McDuffie

22 _ Trent McDuffie
38 / 112
23 | RB Kyren Williams
39 / 112

23 | RB Kyren Williams

23 _ Kyren Williams
40 / 112
24 | RB Blake Corum
41 / 112

24 | RB Blake Corum

24 _ Blake Corum
42 / 112
30 | CB Josh Wallace
43 / 112

30 | CB Josh Wallace

30 _ Josh Wallace
44 / 112
33 | RB Dean Connors
45 / 112

33 | RB Dean Connors

33_Dean_Connors
46 / 112
35 | CB Jaylen Watson
47 / 112

35 | CB Jaylen Watson

Watson
48 / 112
36 | S Maximus Pulley
49 / 112

36 | S Maximus Pulley

Max Pulley Edit
50 / 112
37 | S Quentin Lake
51 / 112

37 | S Quentin Lake

37 _ Quentin Lake
52 / 112
42 | P Ethan Evans
53 / 112

42 | P Ethan Evans

42 _ Ethan Evans
54 / 112
44 | LB Grant Stuard
55 / 112

44 | LB Grant Stuard

44 _ Grant Stuard
56 / 112
47 | OLB Wesley Bailey
57 / 112

47 | OLB Wesley Bailey

47 _ Wesley Bailey
58 / 112
48 | ILB Omar Speights
59 / 112

48 | ILB Omar Speights

48 _ Omar Speights
60 / 112
49 | LS Joe Cardona
61 / 112

49 | LS Joe Cardona

49 _ Joe Cardona
62 / 112
50 | OL Beaux Limmer
63 / 112

50 | OL Beaux Limmer

50 _ Beaux Limmer
64 / 112
52 | DE Larrell Murchison
65 / 112

52 | DE Larrell Murchison

52_Larrell_Murchison
66 / 112
53 | ILB Nate Landman
67 / 112

53 | ILB Nate Landman

53 _ Nate Landman
68 / 112
55 | DE Braden Fiske
69 / 112

55 | DE Braden Fiske

55 _ Braden Fiske
70 / 112
56 | ILB Shaun Dolac
71 / 112

56 | ILB Shaun Dolac

56 _ Shaun Dolac
72 / 112
57 | DL Ty Hamilton
73 / 112

57 | DL Ty Hamilton

57 _ Ty Hamilton
74 / 112
63 | OL Dylan McMahon
75 / 112

63 | OL Dylan McMahon

63 _ Dylan McMahon
76 / 112
65 | OL Coleman Shelton
77 / 112

65 | OL Coleman Shelton

65_ColemanShleton
78 / 112
66 | OL Bill Murray
79 / 112

66 | OL Bill Murray

66_BillMurray
80 / 112
68 | OL David Quessenberry
81 / 112

68 | OL David Quessenberry

68_DavidQuessenberry
82 / 112
69 | OL Kevin Dotson
83 / 112

69 | OL Kevin Dotson

69_KevinDotson
84 / 112
71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.
85 / 112

71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.

71_WarrenMcClendon
86 / 112
73 | OL Steve Avila
87 / 112

73 | OL Steve Avila

73_SteveAvila
88 / 112
77 | OL Alaric Jackson
89 / 112

77 | OL Alaric Jackson

77_AlaricJackson
90 / 112
84 | TE Colby Parkinson
91 / 112

84 | TE Colby Parkinson

84_ColbyParkinson
92 / 112
86 | TE Max Klare
93 / 112

86 | TE Max Klare

86_MaxKlare
94 / 112
87 | TE Davis Allen
95 / 112

87 | TE Davis Allen

87_DavisAllen
96 / 112
88 | WR Jordan Whittington
97 / 112

88 | WR Jordan Whittington

88_JordanWhittington
98 / 112
89 | TE Tyler Higbee
99 / 112

89 | TE Tyler Higbee

89_TylerHigbee
100 / 112
90 | DE Tyler Davis
101 / 112

90 | DE Tyler Davis

90_TylerDavis
102 / 112
91 | DE Kobie Turner
103 / 112

91 | DE Kobie Turner

91_KobieTurner
104 / 112
94 | DE Desjuan Johnson
105 / 112

94 | DE Desjuan Johnson

94_DesjuanJohnson
106 / 112
95 | OLB Myles Garrett
107 / 112

95 | OLB Myles Garrett

95_MylesGarrett
108 / 112
97 | NT Poona Ford
109 / 112

97 | NT Poona Ford

97_PoonaFord
110 / 112
99 | DE Aaron Donald
111 / 112

99 | DE Aaron Donald

99_Aarondonald
112 / 112
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