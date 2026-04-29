Max Klare's Superpower: Yards after the catch and efficiency with targets

Quotes

"The versatility and in a lot of instances some of the things that we want to be able to continue to do (is why we took Klare). What a blessing it is to have Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Terrence Ferguson. All of those guys played significant snaps for us. They're going to continue to play significant snaps for us. Max coming into the mix has the ability to be a move blocker. He can play in-line and shows great run after the catch. The ability to be able to stay grounded in those catch transitions nowadays are really important. It's one of our favorite things about him, whether you go back to the tape at Purdue or even some of the opportunities that he had at Ohio State with a bunch of really fun skill players that they had. Both of those places did a really nice job of being able to utilize his skill set. I like the way that he moves grounded on the second and third levels to be able to stay connected and be able to press people in space." – McVay