Max Klare's Superpower: Yards after the catch and efficiency with targets

Most NFL draft picks have at least one trait that defines their game and makes them attractive to scouts and coaches. The consensus opinion of those players' top strengths by Rams general manager Les Snead and his staff are called their "superpowers."
The Rams selected Ohio State tight end Max Klare with the 61st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, who joined the Buckeyes as a grad transfer from Purdue in December 2024. Ohio State's talented receiving corps – see 2026 No. 4 pic Carnell Tate, Jeremiah Smith, and so on – led to a slight dip in Klare's production compared to his output with Purdue in 2024, but across both seasons he still managed to be an efficient target in the passing game between his yards after the catch and yards per route run.
According to his college stats and film, yards after the catch is Klare's superpower. Here are some metrics, highlights and quotes showcasing that skill set.
Stats
According to research compiled by Rams staff writer Wyatt Miller, Klare was one of the most productive after the catch over the last two seasons among this year's tight end class, with 562 yards after the catch in that span and 1.85 yards per route run. Both of those averages were fourth-most in that span amongst the top 20 tight ends on The Athletic's big board.
Traditional stats also reinforce this, with 10.4 yards per reception in 2025 and 13.4 yards per reception in 2024. The 6-foot-4, 246-pound Klare excelled at using his size and strength to stay grounded through the catch point – one of the things the Rams value in pass-catchers – and turn upfield to gain additional yards.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Klare complementing what their existing group of tight ends already do. In that context, Klare will fit right in with a group that produced a combined 103 receptions for 1,128 receiving yards – nearly 11 yards per reception, with 589 yards after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus' data. Terrance Ferguson (1.38 yards per route run), Tyler Higbee (1.49) and Colby Parkinson (1.67) averaged the sixth-, fifth- and fourth-most yards per route run among Los Angeles' pass-catchers last season.
Highlights
Facing Penn State in 2024, Klare caught a shallow route at the Nittany Lions' 15-yard line, then gained another 15 yards after the catch and beat the only defender in front of him to the endzone for a touchdown.
Against Illinois in 2025, Klare lined up as an H/F in similar fashion to the above play, then ran a seam route that he connected with quarterback Julian Sayin on for a 22-yard gain.
Quotes
"The versatility and in a lot of instances some of the things that we want to be able to continue to do (is why we took Klare). What a blessing it is to have Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Terrence Ferguson. All of those guys played significant snaps for us. They're going to continue to play significant snaps for us. Max coming into the mix has the ability to be a move blocker. He can play in-line and shows great run after the catch. The ability to be able to stay grounded in those catch transitions nowadays are really important. It's one of our favorite things about him, whether you go back to the tape at Purdue or even some of the opportunities that he had at Ohio State with a bunch of really fun skill players that they had. Both of those places did a really nice job of being able to utilize his skill set. I like the way that he moves grounded on the second and third levels to be able to stay connected and be able to press people in space." – McVay
"Klare is a good-looking athlete and shows speed and urgency that suggest he has yet to play his best football. He needs to improve with some of the pacing and subtleties of getting open, but his route movements are crisp and fluid. He has the body control to play the ball well in the air and flashes a burst after the catch." - The Athletic's Dane Brugler