Keagen Trost's Superpower: Versatility

His physical traits and play style could translate at either guard or tackle in the NFL. But unlike most tackles-turned-guards, Trost would actually have experience at both positions on both sides of the line. His value as a potential swing tackle and swing guard is extremely valuable.

Highlights

Trost had three pancakes against Auburn last season (first three plays of the below clip), and they were all on different types of blocks. In the first clip, he climbed to the second level on an outside run and pushed the linebacker out toward the sideline. The second was a backside block where he established leverage and then drove the edge rusher into the ground. The third was a goal-line carry to Trost's side where he pushed the edge rusher to the outside and planted him in the turf to help the Tigers score.