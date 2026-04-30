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Keagen Trost's Superpower: Versatility

Apr 30, 2026 at 01:34 PM
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Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

Most NFL draft picks have at least one trait that defines their game and makes them attractive to scouts and coaches. The consensus opinion of those players' top strengths by Rams general manager Les Snead and his staff are called their "superpowers."

The Rams selected Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost with the 93rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He played various positions along the line throughout his seven-year college career and emerged as one of the highest-graded tackles in college football last season.

According to his college stats and film, versatility is Trost's superpower. Here are some metrics, highlights and quotes showcasing that skill set.

Stats

During his seven-year college career, Trost took snaps at both tackle and both guard spots. Here's the snap breakdown by season, according to Pro Football Focus:

  • 2019: 44 LT, 12 RT, 3 LG
  • 2021: 6 LT, 2 LG
  • 2022: 539 RT, 75 RG, 63 LT
  • 2023: 431 LT
  • 2024: 662 RT, 105 LT
  • 2025: 864 RT, 1 LT
  • Total: 2,077 RT, 650 LT, 75 RG, 5 LG

In 2025, Trost put together one of the best seasons by an offensive tackle in college football. PFF gave him the highest run-blocking grade of any tackle in college football (91.4) and third-highest pass-blocking grade of the 22 tackles selected in the 2026 draft (85.4). He also ranked first in total offense grade among all NCAA offensive linemen (92.0).

His physical traits and play style could translate at either guard or tackle in the NFL. But unlike most tackles-turned-guards, Trost would actually have experience at both positions on both sides of the line. His value as a potential swing tackle and swing guard is extremely valuable.

Highlights

Trost had three pancakes against Auburn last season (first three plays of the below clip), and they were all on different types of blocks. In the first clip, he climbed to the second level on an outside run and pushed the linebacker out toward the sideline. The second was a backside block where he established leverage and then drove the edge rusher into the ground. The third was a goal-line carry to Trost's side where he pushed the edge rusher to the outside and planted him in the turf to help the Tigers score.

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Quotes

"To be able to add a player like Trost that can play all five, to be able to solidify behind (offensive linemen) Warren (McClendon Jr.) and Alaric (Jackson)... was big. But this guy can play right. He can play left. He can play inside. He can really play all five and he's been at about 17 different schools too." - Rams head coach Sean McVay

"Pro edge speed could push him inside to guard, where his tackle experience and ability to play in gap or zone scheme are differentiators. Position versatility, toughness and a ready-made frame give Trost a chance to eventually become a starter." - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

"Trost will need some mechanical tweaks for a move inside, but that shouldn't be a major issue — he is a technique-focused blocker with steady feet and physical hands. His ceiling isn't sky high, but the position flex only boosts his usefulness." - The Athletic's Dane Brugler

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