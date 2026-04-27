CJ Daniels' Superpower: Elite Hands

Quotes

"He's somebody that we had eyes on early in the fall and followed. We had appreciation for him throughout the process. When he started to fall today, we moved up ten spots to pick him. He fits a lot of the things that we were looking for in the offense. He runs routes at a high level. He has a great feel for the game. He has a big catch radius and strong hands. For us it was a great fit and we felt like he was one of the last ones still available that could really impact our team this year and moving forward." - Rams assistant general manager John McKay