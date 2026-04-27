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CJ Daniels' Superpower: Elite Hands

Apr 27, 2026 at 03:54 PM
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Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

Most NFL draft picks have at least one trait that defines their game and makes them attractive to scouts and coaches. The consensus opinion of those players' top strengths by Rams general manager Les Snead and his staff are called their "superpowers."

The Rams selected Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels with the 197th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, trading up 10 spots to get him. He was a sixth-year senior last year who played at a different school in each of the past three seasons.

According to his college stats and film, elite hands were Daniels' superpower. Here are some metrics, highlights and quotes showcasing that skill set.

Stats

Over the past two years, Daniels caught 92 passes and dropped two, according to Pro Football Focus. That's a drop rate of 2.1%, which ranks first among qualified FBS wide receivers that were drafted in 2026.

In that same span, he caught 17 of 24 contested targets, according to PFF. That's a 70.8% contested-catch rate, which ranks second among qualified FBS wide receivers that were drafted in 2026.

When the ball goes Daniels' way, he's more-than-likely coming down with it.

Highlights

Daniels only needed one hand to make arguably the catch of the year against a stout Notre Dame defense last season.

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Against Stanford, Daniels went up and over a defender to haul in a touchdown catch from quarterback Carson Beck on a goal-line fade.

Quotes

"He's somebody that we had eyes on early in the fall and followed. We had appreciation for him throughout the process. When he started to fall today, we moved up ten spots to pick him. He fits a lot of the things that we were looking for in the offense. He runs routes at a high level. He has a great feel for the game. He has a big catch radius and strong hands. For us it was a great fit and we felt like he was one of the last ones still available that could really impact our team this year and moving forward." - Rams assistant general manager John McKay

"Daniels has a tremendous feel for creating catch opportunities with varied route tempo, body control and late separation tactics." - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

"Daniels has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher when given the opportunity to make plays. He has the size, frame and ball skills to make a living on the outside and in contested-catch situations." - Bleacher Report's Damian Parson

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