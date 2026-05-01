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Tim Keenan III's Superpower: Stopping the run

May 01, 2026 at 02:31 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Most NFL draft picks have at least one trait that defines their game and makes them attractive to scouts and coaches. The consensus opinion of those players' top strengths by Rams general manager Les Snead and his staff are called their "superpowers."

The Rams selected Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III with the 232nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. According to his college stats and film, stopping the run is Keenan's superpower.

Here are some metrics, highlights and quotes showcasing that skill set.

Stats

Keenan was at his best in 2024, when he posted a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 90.1, fifth-highest among qualified defensive tackles (80-plus run defense snaps) that season.

Keenan also totaled 31 tackles and 18 stops (defined as an unsuccessful play for the offense) in 2024, when he played 13 games. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss in total, which ranked second on Alabama and first among interior rushers.

While his grade and production dipped in 2025, it's worth noting he missed the beginning of last season due to a high ankle sprain which required tight rope surgery.

At 6-foot-1 and 327 pounds, he has the size, frame and play strength to plug those gaps.

Highlights

Related Links

Quotes

"Keenan is a girthy nose tackle with average talent and upside. He has the frame/play strength to take on blocks and fight for ground with reasonable success. However, a lack of length limits his ability to command the point of attack with a quick punch-and-shed. He's more block-beater than block-eater and won't offer much as a rusher. Keenan has Day 3 value as a rotational player." - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

"Keenan lacks range and suddenness as a block shedder, but he is an instinctual player with the refined hands to clog up run lanes. He is a better football player than a toolsy athlete and could be this year's version of Khyiris Tonga." - The Athletic's Dane Brugler

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