Ty Simpson's Superpower: Processing and making pro-style throws

Most NFL draft picks have at least one trait that defines their game and makes them attractive to scouts and coaches. The consensus opinion of those players' top strengths by Rams general manager Les Snead and his staff are called their "superpowers."

The Rams selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He sat behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe for three seasons before getting his shot to start as a senior in 2025.

According to his college stats and film, processing and making pro-style throws are Simpson's superpowers. Here are some metrics, highlights and quotes showcasing that skill set.

Stats

In 2025, Simpson tied for the FBS lead in big time throws, according to Pro Football Focus, defined as "a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window," with 30.

The combination of Simpson's high-level football IQ and strong fundamentals allowed him to process the defense quickly and deliver dimes accurately into tight windows down the field in a pro-style system. That stats illustrated just how well he was able to do that, and the fact that he finished with just five interceptions in 15 games means he did so without forcing throws very often.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led the NFL in that same category last season with 58 big time throws, so although they play the quarterback position differently, the symmetry is there.

Highlights