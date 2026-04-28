 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Ty Simpson's Superpower: Processing and making pro-style throws

Apr 28, 2026 at 10:57 AM
Author Image
Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

Most NFL draft picks have at least one trait that defines their game and makes them attractive to scouts and coaches. The consensus opinion of those players' top strengths by Rams general manager Les Snead and his staff are called their "superpowers."

The Rams selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He sat behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe for three seasons before getting his shot to start as a senior in 2025.

According to his college stats and film, processing and making pro-style throws are Simpson's superpowers. Here are some metrics, highlights and quotes showcasing that skill set.

Stats

In 2025, Simpson tied for the FBS lead in big time throws, according to Pro Football Focus, defined as "a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window," with 30.

The combination of Simpson's high-level football IQ and strong fundamentals allowed him to process the defense quickly and deliver dimes accurately into tight windows down the field in a pro-style system. That stats illustrated just how well he was able to do that, and the fact that he finished with just five interceptions in 15 games means he did so without forcing throws very often.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led the NFL in that same category last season with 58 big time throws, so although they play the quarterback position differently, the symmetry is there.

Highlights

Against LSU last season, Simpson faked the handoff and looked right, but quickly moved off his first read and stepped up in the pocket before finding the crossing route and delivering a strike between defenders.

Against Vanderbilt, Simpson looked off the deep safety in a cover two defense and as soon as he drifted toward the middle, Simpson fired a laser to the receiver running a go route to hit him between defenders for a touchdown.

Related Links

Quotes

"You have to be smart to play here. You can tell just watching the film that he knows how to play the position. He's a super smart quarterback. He obviously grew up with a dad as a coach so he's lived and breathed it for his entire life. It's a rare trait in a guy who has played a year really of college football to find that so that was something that stood out to us." - Rams director of scouting, strategy and analytics Nicole Blake

"We watched him play in a pro style system. He makes a lot of pro-style throws and it was very easy to see the translation." - Blake

"As soon as we started really studying him, there was a body of work, like I talked about, that was a good, fun evaluation. A lot of the concepts that we would activate… The guy is a football junkie and plays with the timing and rhythm." - Rams head coach Sean McVay

"Quick processor who eliminates things quickly, reads out entire field and finds backside dig/curl... Repeatable mechanics with quarterback muscle memory." - The Athletic's Dane Brugler

Related Content

news

Rams agree to terms with 18 undrafted free agents

The Rams have supplemented their five-man 2026 draft class with 18 undrafted free agent signees.

news

CJ Daniels' Superpower: Elite Hands

TheRams.com takes a look at the best trait from each of the Rams' five draft picks in 2026, starting with wide receiver CJ Daniels.

news

READ: 2026 Los Angeles Rams Draft Picks

Tracking each selection the Los Angeles Rams make in the 2026 NFL Draft

news

Three Takeaways from Day 3 of 2026 NFL Draft: Assistant GM John McKay and Director of Scouting, Strategy & Analytics Nicole Blake on drafting Ty Simpson, planning for future, CJ Daniels' fit

What we learned about Day 3 and the Rams' approach to the 2026 NFL Draft overall.

news

5 interesting stats from the Rams' Day 3 picks: What WR CJ Daniels and DL Tim Keenan III bring to Los Angeles

Five interesting stats from the college careers of Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels and Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III.

news

READ: DL Tim Keenan III's draft wait was worth it in joining Rams defensive front, reuniting with former Alabama teammate Ty Simpson

New Rams defensive lineman Tim Keenan III reacts to getting selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select DL Tim Keenan III with 232nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft

The Rams have selected Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams have followed CJ Daniels, who modeled his game after Davante Adams, for a while

Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels on being the Rams' sixth-round draft pick.

news

READ: Rams select WR CJ Daniels with 197th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft

The Rams have selected Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams trade picks 207, 251 and 252 to Eagles

The Rams have traded up in the 2026 NFL Draft, sending the 207th, 251st and 252nd overall picks to the Eagles for the 197th pick.

news

2026 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

The Rams hold seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 13 overall. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the event starting on April 23.

Advertising