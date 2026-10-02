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'I can't think of anything else but smiling': Puka Nacua back in action for Rams in Week 4 at Eagles

Oct 02, 2026 at 02:21 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The lead-up and start to the 2026 season probably wasn't what Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had envisioned.

Nacua missed practices during the preseason with an injury following the Rams' joint practice with the Cowboys that led to soreness in his psoas. Nacua played in Australia against the 49ers in Week 1 but has missed the last two weeks against the Giants and Broncos with a hip injury – later explained as groin soreness by head coach Sean McVay – first missing practice on Friday Sept. 18 before Monday Night Football against New York.

Finally, Nacua returned to practice this week in preparation for Sunday's game against the Eagles. On Friday, when asked if Nacua will be good to go on Sunday against the Eagles, McVay said "he will." Nacua officially had no game status designation on Friday's injury report.

"He's looked really good," McVay said on Friday of how Nacua looked in practice throughout the week. "Physically, he's getting in and out of his brakes. Looks strong. Looks sturdy. Looks explosive. ... He looks ready to go."

McVay said Nacua "handled it well in terms of the snap count" throughout the week of practice and the Rams will "have to be willing to navigate" what his snap count looks like in Philadelphia, according to McVay.

For Nacua, returning to practice this week was nothing short of "exciting."

"That is my safe space out there and to be out there with the guys, I think that's been the most important thing, feeling that camaraderie," Nacua said on Thursday. "Then also the ability to put my foot in the ground. It feels good to do that and working through it."

In his first practice back since Sept. 17, wide receivers coach Rob Calabrese threw Nacua a pass so far behind him that offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said Nacua had to "pirouette to go and make a play." It was to the point where Scheelhaase joked and said "Rob Calabrese is usually a pretty accurate guy, I don't know if he was testing him."

Ultimately the shared moment between coaches and Nacua is a testament to the fact that Nacua is feeling much better this week in practice.

"Encouraged by where he's at," Scheelhaase said.

Nacua said the discomfort that came up in that Sept. 17 practice stemmed from "just in some of the change of direction stuff, some of the stuff in my hip area just was not feeling great. It was causing me some pain and some restriction in some of my movements." While he was out, Nacua felt like he was in a "balancing act" between knowing he needs to recover and wanting to be out playing football.

"Feeling the urge and the want to be out there, that's what you prepare all season for, to be able to go out there on Sundays and play with the guys," Nacua said.

In his absence, though, Nacua was "also feeling the excitement of the standard that's been set in our room." Davante Adams had back-to-back 100-yard games and Konata Mumpfield had a breakout game against Denver on Sunday night with 93 yards and a touchdown.

"It's been fun, being on the sideline was obviously not ideal but being able to go out there and watch them have their turn and go out there and make plays is exciting as well," Nacua said.

While happy for the success of his teammates, Nacua is relieved the wait may finally be over. And for his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, it's about more than getting back "one of the best receivers in the league," it's about getting back a strong presence in the huddle that won't have to be anchored to the sideline.

"His passion rubs off on everybody in the huddle," Stafford said Wednesday. "Obviously, if we get the chance to get him back, we're excited to have him back in our huddle, but really I'm just excited for him too because I know it's never fun to miss time when you're battling and trying to get yourself back out there. It's always difficult so I'm just happy for him that he's feeling good enough to try and test it out this week and see how he's feeling."

The past few weeks have been tumultuous for Nacua, but Sunday will be Nacua's chance to get back at it.

"I can't think of anything else but smiling," Nacua said. "The relaxation, the full exhale. It's my son's birth month so I think that will be a good little present for him to be able to get back out there on the field. Also, just to be out there with the guys. To earn and rebuild that trust with them and then go out there and finally hit somebody new."

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