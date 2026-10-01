'If I'm doing my job, that stuff will come': Tyler Higbee's appreciation for stats, milestones comes from doing whatever is asked of him

Higbee has never been a player to concern himself with individual stats. But he can appreciate the accomplishments knowing it reflects how well he's strived for the same goal his entire career.

"I mean, if I'm doing my job, that stuff will come. You know what I mean?" Higbee told therams.com. "And I don't necessarily think about that kind of stuff, I think about winning football games. That's the number one and foremost. That stuff's cool, I'm grateful for it. It's an honor. But it's not necessarily something I'm chasing."

Higbee's performance Monday night came after playing 25.8% of the offensive snaps in Week 2, and just 19.7% of the offensive snaps in Week 1. Prior to an injury to Terrance Ferguson, and Colby Parkinson picking up a shoulder injury, his role had fluctuated in a way and franchise's most accomplished tight end hadn't seen before in his previous 10 seasons, other than maybe his rookie year.

"I joke with these guys, remind them that the old dog's still got it," Higbee said with a smile. "But no, I mean, that's what I work for. I work (so) when my number's called, it's to make the play and help this team try to win games, however that may be, whatever my role may be. Take pride in it, and I come in every day, come in to work, trying to do that. And again, too, you get in the flow of the game, when you are getting some more reps than I have been in the first couple games, I'm out there having fun. I love playing this game, so being able to be in the mix like that, it's fun. I bring the energy, I bring all that, and that comes with being able to get those reps and being in the game plan, talking my stuff and competing."

That competitive energy gets applied on special teams, too, where the two-time team captain has been used on the punt coverage team, including last week.

"He's a stud. He means so much. He's a captain," head coach Sean McVay said. "Go watch him cover punts too and see the energy that he played with in that phase. Similar to what I was saying about (running back) Kyren (Williams). this guy represents everything that's right about the Rams. I love Tyler Higbee. He's an all-timer."