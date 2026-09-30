Injury Updates: Sean McVay expects Puka Nacua to play against Eagles in Week 4

Nacua posted five receptions for 74 yards in the Rams' Week 1 game against the 49ers before missing the next two games with what McVay later clarified as groin soreness that came up after the team's Sept. 17 practice. Last season, he led the NFL in receptions (129), finished second in receiving yards (1,715) and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (10) en route to becoming one of five finalists for Offensive Player of the Year.

"I mean, he's one of the best receivers in the league," quarterback Matthew Stafford said, when asked what it would mean to have Nacua back as part of the offense. "He's a great player, both with the football and also without it. He brings great play energy to our team. He loves the game of football. His passion rubs off on everybody in the huddle. So obviously if we get the chance to get him back, excited to have him back in our huddle. But really, just excited for him, too, because I know it's never fun to miss time when you're battling trying to get yourself back out there. It's always difficult. So just happy for him that he's feeling good enough to try and test it out this week and see how he's feeling."