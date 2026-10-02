Rams swoop into Philly for Week 4 clash with the Eagles | Game Preview

Defensively, Philadelphia does not have a takeaway yet this season and the Eagles are tied with the Rams for fewest sacks (three) in the league. That doesn't compute given their talent and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's sterling reputation.

For the first time under Nick Siriani's leadership, they've given up at least 20 points three straight games to open the season. Here's to a fourth.

Notable & Quotable

Far more characteristic is that the Eagles' defense has loaded the box on a league-low 29 percentof snaps this season, according to NFL Pro, marking back-to-back seasons in which they have led the league in light boxes. That should bode well for Kyren Williams, who routinely sees loaded boxes in response to the Rams' tight end usage. Williams was phenomenal on Sunday Night Football; he and Bijan Robinson are the only two players with 70 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards in a game this season.

As for finishing drives with touchdowns?

"What's great about it is there are a lot of good things and there are things that if we want to be a team with the standards that we do have, we have to execute more consistently," Sean McVay said this week. His team is leading the league in yards but somehow is down at 20th in scoring.

They may be shorthanded at tight end this week, with injuries to Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson. For a unit that has used 13 personnel on a league-high 42 percent of snaps this season, that may necessitate a pivot. Thankfully, Tyler Higbee has a track record in Philadelphia and is coming off another history-making performance.

"(Higbee's) what it's all about when it comes to our team and how he plays and how he leads that room," Matthew Stafford told the media this week. Despite being 0-4 against the Eagles as a Ram, Stafford has the same 8:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio as Hurts in their four head-to-heads.

Higbee was targeted 11 times in Denver, while Davante Adams got 13 opportunities. The 33-year-old has a career-high yardage total (358) through three games, but he'd prefer to tout his young apprentice.

"(Konata Mumpfield) plays X, F, Z. He literally plays every position," Adams said about the second-year pro, after Konata Mumpfield caught four balls for 93 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. "There's not a lot of players that are able to do that, let alone get asked to do that by a coach like Sean (McVay)."

Now, the receiver room gets Puka Nacua back on the field for the first time since Australia. He led the Rams with 11 catches for 112 yards the last time they faced the Eagles.

The Rams have scored at least 24 points in seven straight road games, representing the longest active streak in the NFL. Sunday, they have a chance to tie the franchise's longest streak (eight games between 1999 and 2000).