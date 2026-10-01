Kyren Williams' impact felt in all three phases for Rams, but taking a step up in receiving a product of offseason work

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Running back Kyren Williams didn't start as a running back. Before attending Notre Dame for three years in college, he was a wide receiver.

"I wasn't a running back until I got to college, I played receiver throughout my whole life. I wanted to be a slot receiver, didn't grow, which is okay," Williams said with a smile on Monday. "So I was able to be a running back, and now I create these mixed matches with these linebackers. But for me, I just continue to keep evolving."

For Williams, the goal is always to be a complete back that can impact the game as a runner, receiver and blocker. While part of Williams' evolution may not have been to continue growing, and thus having to change positions to running back in college, his focus was geared toward being an even bigger threat in the passing game as a receiver during the offseason leading up to the 2026 season.

"Being able to be more of a weapon in the pass game this year is going to be huge," Williams told therams.com. "For myself, being able to come out the backfield, out the slot, out of whatever and still be able to create those one-on-one matchups with the defenses that we like. So, for me, I think that's where my game's going to go this year."

That offseason work and history as a receiver was on display against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. So far this season, Williams has 106 receiving yards, and 70 came against the Broncos on six receptions.

Those six receptions weren't all simple check downs from quarterback Matthew Stafford either.

On 4th-and-4 in the first quarter, Williams lined up from the slot and made a diving catch for the first down. On play action on the first play of the second quarter, he ran a wheel route out of the backfield and bolted down the sideline for an 18-yard gain. On the final drive of the game, lined up to Stafford's right, he came out of the backfield across the middle for 20 yards that led to a spike for a final play with two seconds left.

"I do think it's important to get a feel and ride the hot hand," head coach Sean McVay said on Monday. "You know the confidence that I have in (running back) Blake (Corum), but I thought (Williams) was able to bring a lot of really cool things to life. I thought he got everything and that much more on some of his runs, and then made a bunch of big-time plays in the pass game."

Williams excelled in the passing game and didn't let off the gas in the run game. He finished with 15 carries for 88 yards on 5.9 per attempt, McVay riding the hot hand. Williams kept his momentum going from game to game after rushing for 85 yards on 12 rushes for just over seven yards per carry against the Giants.

On Sunday night, Williams had a long of 30 yards that kick started the Rams' third drive of the game. Although Williams thought he "definitely should have broke it off even longer," getting to the second level felt effortless for him due to the efforts of the offensive line.