Kyren Williams' impact felt in all three phases for Rams, but taking a step up in receiving a product of offseason work

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Running back Kyren Williams didn't start as a running back. Before attending Notre Dame for three years in college, he was a wide receiver.
"I wasn't a running back until I got to college, I played receiver throughout my whole life. I wanted to be a slot receiver, didn't grow, which is okay," Williams said with a smile on Monday. "So I was able to be a running back, and now I create these mixed matches with these linebackers. But for me, I just continue to keep evolving."
For Williams, the goal is always to be a complete back that can impact the game as a runner, receiver and blocker. While part of Williams' evolution may not have been to continue growing, and thus having to change positions to running back in college, his focus was geared toward being an even bigger threat in the passing game as a receiver during the offseason leading up to the 2026 season.
"Being able to be more of a weapon in the pass game this year is going to be huge," Williams told therams.com. "For myself, being able to come out the backfield, out the slot, out of whatever and still be able to create those one-on-one matchups with the defenses that we like. So, for me, I think that's where my game's going to go this year."
That offseason work and history as a receiver was on display against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. So far this season, Williams has 106 receiving yards, and 70 came against the Broncos on six receptions.
Those six receptions weren't all simple check downs from quarterback Matthew Stafford either.
On 4th-and-4 in the first quarter, Williams lined up from the slot and made a diving catch for the first down. On play action on the first play of the second quarter, he ran a wheel route out of the backfield and bolted down the sideline for an 18-yard gain. On the final drive of the game, lined up to Stafford's right, he came out of the backfield across the middle for 20 yards that led to a spike for a final play with two seconds left.
"I do think it's important to get a feel and ride the hot hand," head coach Sean McVay said on Monday. "You know the confidence that I have in (running back) Blake (Corum), but I thought (Williams) was able to bring a lot of really cool things to life. I thought he got everything and that much more on some of his runs, and then made a bunch of big-time plays in the pass game."
Williams excelled in the passing game and didn't let off the gas in the run game. He finished with 15 carries for 88 yards on 5.9 per attempt, McVay riding the hot hand. Williams kept his momentum going from game to game after rushing for 85 yards on 12 rushes for just over seven yards per carry against the Giants.
On Sunday night, Williams had a long of 30 yards that kick started the Rams' third drive of the game. Although Williams thought he "definitely should have broke it off even longer," getting to the second level felt effortless for him due to the efforts of the offensive line.
"If you watch the film, you see the offensive line, they did everything they had to do," Williams said. "They take care of it. And if I would have been a bad back, if I missed that hole, you could have fit two school buses through it. So I think the things that they did all throughout the game, they made positive plays, opened up the holes for us to get positive yards."
Despite feeling like he could have done more, there were times when the Broncos defense made a good play to get to the backfield where Williams made the first tacklers miss, and sometimes more, by using his power or elusiveness on spin moves and cut backs.
"He does it in all three phases, runs the ball, he's obviously great in protection, but the pass catching ability is something that is a huge asset at that position, and he's brought it to the table," offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said. "... He made it a big emphasis for his offseason and just wanted to be a guy that could be a player that we could utilize in the pass game. He has been that in the past, but I thought he even took it another step this offseason."
"His energy, his emotional energy was outstanding, and his production," McVay said. "He's just such a competitor. I love everything that guy's about."
The ideal game for Williams is one where the energy just continues to build as time goes on. Sunday night was a prime example of one of those games where he set the tone early by blocking.
"That initial contact to me is just what gets me started," Williams said. "Whether that's running the ball, blocking, or just being able to help my tackles out with a chip, for me I just want to set a tone for the games and let those defenders know that I'm not here to play. And so whether that's lower my pads and be able to run through a tackle, or meet somebody in the A gap and go head-up on the pass pro, for me it's just like, man, you really got to insert your dominance early on in the game so that those guys know that the next time I try to come and blitz, he's gonna be there to step up and hit and take that hit."
After the first block sets the tone for Williams and he's able to go for 45 yards on five rushes in the first quarter, including the 30-yard run, Williams can feel like he's truly hitting his stride. When Williams gets into a rhythm, he describes the feeling as "euphoric."
"It's the best feeling in the world," Williams said when asked about what it feels like when he gets into a rhythm. "I just felt like I was hooping out there. I was just out there just going to work and playing football the way I know how to play, being patient, pressing the line of scrimmage, and reading my blocks. ... When I get into that rhythm, when I get into that mode, man, I absolutely love it. I absolutely cherish it, and I want every single bit of it because, I can't describe the feeling to you, man. It's a really good feeling because I love this freaking game so much that when I'm in that moment, I just I want to keep eating."
Despite the loss in Denver, Williams achieved that euphoric feeling and hit his stride in the running, passing and blocking games. He was able to set the tone with his initial block and feast on the space his offensive line was giving him all night long. The multifaceted night is one Williams built on an offseason of preparation, and one he looks forward to replicating throughout the season.