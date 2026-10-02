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Injury Report, Week 4 at Eagles: Puka Nacua and Kamren Kinchens good to go; Colby Parkinson questionable; Terrance Ferguson, Jaylen Watson and Aaron Donald ruled out

Oct 02, 2026 at 02:26 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua carries no game status designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles (10 a.m. PT, FOX), clearing the way for him to return after missing the team's last two games with groin soreness.

"He's looked really good," head coach Sean McVay said. "I think physically he's getting in and out of his breaks, looks strong, looks sturdy, looks explosive. I think it'll really be a feel for the overall conditioning, hoping for the magic of the jersey on Sundays. He's feeling good there. What I will tell you is he looked sharp yesterday. It was a good workload Thursday. It's always our heaviest workload and I thought he handled it well. In terms of the snap count, that's the thing that we have to be willing to navigate. But you have confidence in some other guys that have played meaningful snaps in his absence, but he does look good. He looks strong and he looks ready to go."

Safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) likewise has no game status designation after missing the last two games.

Meanwhile, tight end Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) is listed as questionable after not practicing on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (groin) is also listed as questionable after being added to the injury report and not practicing on Friday.

Additionally, Los Angeles ruled out tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle), cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and defensive end Aaron Donald (back).

Regarding Donald, who McVay said had soreness in his back: "He's as tough as it gets, just not feeling good enough (to play). And I think it would be irresponsible on my part, and obviously talking with (senior vice president of sports medicine and performance) Reggie (Scott), to ask him."

McVay also said that Donald is "working as hard as he can to get himself feeling as good as possible, and we're hopeful and optimistic that good days are ahead."

For the Eagles, wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), linebacker Zack Baun (concussion), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and safety Marcus Epps (groin) are among six players ruled out for Sunday.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

NIR = Not Injury Related.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Kamren KinchensSHamstringLimitedLimitedFull-
Puka NacuaWRHipLimitedLimitedFull-
Josh WallaceCBShoulderLimitedLimitedFull-
Nate LandmanILBShoulderLimitedLimitedFull-
Colby ParkinsonTEKnee/ShoulderDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
Terrance FergusonTEAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Jaylen WatsonCBShoulderDNPDNPDNPOut
Aaron DonaldDEBackDNPDNPDNPOut
Davante AdamsWRNIR-RestDNPFullFull-
Poona FordNTNIR-Rest-DNPFull-
Josaiah StewartOLBGroin--DNPQuestionable
Tyler HigbeeTENIR-Rest--DNP-
Alaric JacksonOLNIR-Rest--DNP-
Byron YoungOLBNIR-Rest--DNP-

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

*The Eagles held a walkthrough Wednesday; participation that day is an estimation. NIR = Not Injury Related.

Related Links

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Tank BigsbyRBAbdomenFullFullFull-
Jalen CarterDTWristFullFullFull-
Darius CooperWRKneeFullFullFull-
Jonathan GreenardOLBPectoralFullFullFull-
Byron YoungDTToeFullFullFull-
Jihaad CampbellLBKnee/NIR-RestLimitedFullLimited-
Jordan DavisDTCalfLimitedLimitedFull-
Moro OjomoDTCalf/ElbowLimitedLimitedFull-
Zack BaunLBConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
Marquise BrownWRAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Dallas GoedertTEKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Fred JohnsonTKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Will ShipleyRBFootDNPLimitedFull-
DeVonta SmithWRHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
Marcus EppsSGroin-LimitedDNPOut
Jonathan JonesCBQuadricep--Full-

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