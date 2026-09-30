Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen to and live stream Sunday Night Football Week 4

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Eagles in Week 4 on Sunday Oct. 4, 2026.
MATCHUP
The Rams and Eagles last met in Week 3 last season on Sept. 21, 2025, a narrow 33-26 win for the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 196 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Kyren Williams had 94 rushing yards on 20 carries, and 18 receiving yards with a receiving touchdown. Wide receiver Puka Nacua led the team with 11 receptions for 112 yards while Davante Adams added 56 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, four different players recorded a sack, including outside linebacker Byron Young who had six total tackles and three for loss. Safety Kam Curl led the team with nine total tackles and safety Quentin Lake had six total tackles with four passes defended.
Kickoff for Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. pacific time on FOX.
TOP PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Matthew Stafford (872 passing yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs)
RB Kyren Williams (214 rushing yards, 106 receiving yards, 2 total TDs)
WR Davante Adams (18 catches, 358 receiving yards, 2 TDs)
ILB Nate Landman (18 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QBH, 1 pass defended)
S Quentin Lake (21 total tackles, 1 INT, 7 passes defended, 1 forced fumble)
Eagles:
QB Jalen Hurts (620 passing yards, 87 rushing yards, 6 total TDs, 3 INTs)
RB Saquon Barkley (174 rushing yards, 6 receiving yards)
WR DeVonta Smith (19 catches, 235 receiving yards, 1 TD)
LB Zack Baun (25 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 passes defended)
DB Cooper DeJean (18 total tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 QBH)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-EAGLES ON TV?
- TV Coverage: FOX
- Play-By-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
- Color Analyst: Tom Brady
- Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-EAGLES ON MOBILE?
NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-EAGLES ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 264 - NFL Play-by-Play
National Radio coverage: Sports USA
- Play-by-Play: Josh Appel
- Color Analyst: Brandon Noble
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio, 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
- KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2