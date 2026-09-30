Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen to and live stream Sunday Night Football Week 4

MATCHUP

The Rams and Eagles last met in Week 3 last season on Sept. 21, 2025, a narrow 33-26 win for the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 196 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Kyren Williams had 94 rushing yards on 20 carries, and 18 receiving yards with a receiving touchdown. Wide receiver Puka Nacua led the team with 11 receptions for 112 yards while Davante Adams added 56 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, four different players recorded a sack, including outside linebacker Byron Young who had six total tackles and three for loss. Safety Kam Curl led the team with nine total tackles and safety Quentin Lake had six total tackles with four passes defended.