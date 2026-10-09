Injury Updates: 'As long as they progress accordingly,' Aaron Donald, Jaylen Watson and Colby Parkinson will be 'ready to go' for Week 5 against Bills, Sean McVay says

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – All three of defensive end Aaron Donald (back), cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and tight end Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) were inactive last Sunday against the Eagles. On Thursday, head coach Sean McVay said he expects them to all be ready to go for Week 5 against the Bills, barring any setbacks.

"The expectation is as long as they progress accordingly, then they'll be ready to go," McVay said on Thursday of Donald, Watson and Parkinson.

When asked if the plan is for the Rams to ramp up Donald, Watson and Parkinson in practice this week, McVay said "yep it is."

Donald did not practice all of last week with back soreness, and he was designated as limited in practice on Thursday. McVay said "everything has been progressing in the right direction" with Donald.

"That's what the hope is, yes," McVay said of Donald playing against the Bills on Monday night. "We'll see. The fact that he's limited is a good thing, and we'll kind of just see how he responds. But everything has been progressing in the right direction."