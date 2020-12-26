Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald grateful to receive Pro Bowl honors

When it comes to setting goals for himself, Ramsey said he takes pride in doing his job and his sole focus is to win, not to get a certain number of interceptions or pass breakups, for example.

In that vain, Donald has a similar mindset. Like Ramsey, the role peer recognition plays adds to the meaning of receiving it for Donald, but he also has his sights set on bigger goals, especially with a division title and playoff berth at stake on Sunday against the Seahawks.

"It's a blessing," Donald said during a video conference Thursday. "Anytime you're rewarded and you accomplish something from the body of work you've been putting in, you're going to be happy about, but we have a lot more football left. A good accomplishment, but the ultimate goal is to be holding that trophy at the end of the year, so that's what my focus is right now."

Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said the Pro Bowl honors for both players reflect the performance of the entire unit. Led by Ramsey and Donald's efforts, the Rams enter Week 16 with the NFL's No. 1 total defense.