Jordan Fuller making a great first impression

Aug 31, 2020 at 09:00 AM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

The early returns on the Rams 2020 Draft Class are very encouraging.

Given the team needs at running back, receiver, outside linebacker, and in the secondary, it was essential that players like Cam Akers, Van Jefferson, Terrell Lewis, and Terrell Burgess delivered right away. Thankfully, they have. Each will make the initial 53-man roster and figure to be active contributors in Week One.

At 199th overall, however, it's rare to find a player capable of making a training camp impact like that of Jordan Fuller. But the least surprised member of the organization is a Midwest area scout who felt strongly that the former Ohio State safety belonged.

"If you get to know Brian Hill, he's no nonsense," said general manager Les Snead of the person most responsible for Los Angeles' sixth round selection.

"He has no problem dissenting, even if you try to talk him into liking a player who doesn't meet his standards," Snead continued. "(Manager, Data and Analytics) Jake Temme noticed the particular grade Brian gave Jordan Fuller. This code that we kind of stamp on the grade, which means, 'Hey. Really want this human being in the Rams locker room.'

"There are only about five players, maybe seven, Brian Hill's ever given this grade to and all of them are very successful in the NFL."

I relayed that anecdote to Fuller on a recent Rams Revealed podcast.  

"Wow. I haven't heard that story," he replied. "That really means a lot. I didn't know that prior to you just telling me that just right now. I guess it's just a testament to how people talk about me and how people view me but I guess it doesn't mean nothing unless I go do it now. But yeah, that's high praise and I don't take that lightly."

Asked what he thought may have led the Rams – and the Buckeyes, who twice voted him team captain – to feel that way about his intangibles, Fuller pointed to his total investment.

"I just care a lot. I care a lot about my teammates. I care a lot about what I do, and I take this stuff seriously. I would say, when things get hard… I'm someone you can lean on from a teammate standpoint and from a coach-to-player. You know I'm going to be in the right spot at the right time."

When Taylor Rapp missed training camp with a minor knee injury, Fuller stepped right into the void at safety, consistently taking starters reps and creating multiple takeaways. As Rapp returns to pair with John Johnson as starters in the back end, Fuller and fellow rookie Burgess give the Rams one of the deepest and most versatile secondaries in the league. And while the Academic All-American is known for his leadership ability, he's also comfortable taking his cue from the veterans ahead of him as he prepares for his opportunity.

"I'm not a huge rah-rah guy, but I will say something when it needs to be said. Most of all, just a supportive teammate and do what needs to get done."

PHOTOS: Second scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams have their second scrimmage of 2020 at SoFi Stadium.

ESNY_7740
1 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_7676
2 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL0199 2
3 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_7745
4 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL9528
5 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL9065
6 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_7891
7 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL1467
8 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL1464
9 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL1339
10 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL1243
11 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL1324
12 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL9925 2
13 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL9559 2
14 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL9835 2
15 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL1008
16 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL0084 2
17 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_8765
18 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL9539
19 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL9460
20 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_8535
21 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_8293
22 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_7579
23 / 34
ESNY_8715
24 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_8379
25 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_7697
26 / 34
ESNY_8139
27 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_SNY_L0136 2
28 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_7909
29 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
EJL2_2686
30 / 34
Jeff Lewis / LA RAMS
ESNY_7904
31 / 34
ETOWL0952
32 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ETOWL8832
33 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_8675
34 / 34
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

10 Observations from the Rams' Aug. 27 training camp practice
news

10 Observations from the Rams' Aug. 27 training camp practice

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the Los Angeles Rams' Aug. 27 practice as they continue their contact integration period in training camp.
Rams practice as scheduled, but social justice action is in the works
news

Rams practice as scheduled, but social justice action is in the works

NFL teams are responding to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin in different ways, including canceling practices. While the Rams did not, it doesn't mean they aren't taking action. 
10 Observations from the Rams' Aug. 26 training camp practice
news

10 Observations from the Rams' Aug. 26 training camp practice

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from the Los Angeles Rams' Aug. 26 training camp practice as they continue their contact integration period. 
Top 3 moments from Hard Knocks The After Show: Week 3
news

Top 3 moments from Hard Knocks The After Show: Week 3

For the five weeks of Hard Knocks Los Angeles, team reporter Sarina Morales will bring you her top 3 moments from Hard Knocks The After Show and share a few clips you may have missed.
From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium
news

From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium

Key quotes and notes from virtual media sessions held by Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper Jake McQuaide following Los Angeles' Aug. 25 training camp practice. 
10 Observations from the Rams' Aug. 25 training camp practice
news

10 Observations from the Rams' Aug. 25 training camp practice

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from the Los Angeles Rams' Aug. 25 practice as they continue their contact integration period of training camp. 
Van Jefferson: "I'm always confident in myself whether that's any rotation I'm going with"
news

Van Jefferson: "I'm always confident in myself whether that's any rotation I'm going with"

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson operates with more self-assurance and maturity than your typical rookie. 
Micah Kiser ready to make up for lost time
news

Micah Kiser ready to make up for lost time

Happy to be back on the field, Rams inside linebacker Micah Kiser embraces the opportunity to once again compete for a starting job. 
From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage
news

From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Sunday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom's Friday virtual media sessions. 
Competitive situations, stadium acclimation primary goals of first scrimmage 
news

Competitive situations, stadium acclimation primary goals of first scrimmage 

Here's a general idea of what you can expect when the Rams scrimmage inside SoFi Stadium for the first time on Saturday.

Advertising