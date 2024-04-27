 Skip to main content
READ: Rams select WR Jordan Whittington with 213th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:32 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – The Rams have a new addition to the wide receiver room, selecting Texas' Jordan Whittington 213th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 205 pound Whittington tallied 42 receptions for 501 yards and one touchdown for the Longhorns while playing in all 14 games last season (eight starts) en route to Honorable Mention All-Big 12 recognition.

He was also named Honorable Mention all-conference by league coaches in 2022 after hauling in 50 catches for 652 yards and one touchdown while starting in 12 of 13 games played that season.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams WR Jordan Whittington | 2024 NFL Draft

With the 213th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington. Take a look through the best photos from his time at Texas.

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) competes against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) competes against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) walks the field during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.(AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) walks the field during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.

Texas' Jordan Whittington (4) runs for a long gain after a catch against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Texas' Jordan Whittington (4) runs for a long gain after a catch against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) during an NCAA college football game against the Louisiana-Lafayette , Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) during an NCAA college football game against the Louisiana-Lafayette , Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) celebrates a touchdown against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) celebrates a touchdown against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Texas' Jordan Whittington (4) runs for a long gain after a catch against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Texas' Jordan Whittington (4) runs for a long gain after a catch against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

