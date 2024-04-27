READ: Rams select WR Jordan Whittington with 213th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – The Rams have a new addition to the wide receiver room, selecting Texas' Jordan Whittington 213th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1, 205 pound Whittington tallied 42 receptions for 501 yards and one touchdown for the Longhorns while playing in all 14 games last season (eight starts) en route to Honorable Mention All-Big 12 recognition.
He was also named Honorable Mention all-conference by league coaches in 2022 after hauling in 50 catches for 652 yards and one touchdown while starting in 12 of 13 games played that season.
With the 213th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington. Take a look through the best photos from his time at Texas.