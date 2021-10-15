From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey talk Rams offense, adjusting to Darious Williams' absence in secondary, Giants prep

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing Matthew Stafford's no-look passes, the running back tandem of Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel, adapting to cornerback Darious Williams' absence in the secondary and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"No, (I haven't gotten used to Stafford's no-look passes yet). (Rams head) coach (Sean) McVay highlighted one this morning." – O'Connell
- Stafford's no-look passes remain a sight to behold, especially during team film sessions.
- O'Connell said one of his favorite parts about watching those throws is hearing Rams defensive players' reactions that might not have been otherwise heard or seen in real-time, like Aaron Donald or Sebastian Joseph-Day saying "woah."
"We got people in place ready to step up." – Morris
- As difficult as it will be now having Williams for the next three weeks, Morris is confident in the next players up to help offset Williams' absence.
- Morris indicated a committee approach with players like Robert Rochell and David Long Jr. being asked to step up, and potentially Terrell Burgess.
"They got a lot of injuries but I think they still got a lot of good pieces. The quarterback, (Daniel Jones), if he's back healthy, he's definitely a problem s we just got to stick to the game plan, do our jobs." – Donald
- Though the Giants have multiple key pieces on offense dealing with injuries, Donald still sees plenty of talent behind them.
- If Jones plays, Donald Jones is "real mobile" and "a tough player."
"I think we're cool. We solid. We'll see how things going to shake out on Sunday." – Ramsey
- Ramsey is confident in the next players up for the Rams in wake of Williams' ankle injury.
- That confidence stems from being around those teammates, as well as them challenging each other.