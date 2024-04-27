 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

READ: Rams select OL KT Leveston with 254th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 04:44 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – The Rams went back to offensive line in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Kansas State's KT Leveston with the 254th overall pick on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 326-pound Leveston was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Wildcats over the last two seasons, 13 games in 2023 and 12 in 2022. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 recognition for his performance in both of those seasons.

More to come on theRams.com.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams OL KT Leveston | 2024 NFL Draft

With the 254th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston. Take a look through the best photos from his time at Kansas State.

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)
1 / 7

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)

Chandler Mixon
Kansas State Football vs. NC State, December 28, 2023. Final: KSU 28, NCS 19, . Avery Johnson's first career start at Quarterback. First Pop-tarts Bowl (Photo: Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports)
2 / 7

Kansas State Football vs. NC State, December 28, 2023. Final: KSU 28, NCS 19, . Avery Johnson's first career start at Quarterback. First Pop-tarts Bowl (Photo: Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports)

Chandler Mixon/© Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports
Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
3 / 7

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)
4 / 7

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)

Chandler Mixon/© Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports
Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston celebrates with teammates after winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
5 / 7

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston celebrates with teammates after winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
6 / 7

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)
7 / 7

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)

Chandler Mixon/© Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

In getting drafted by Rams, Tyler Davis reunites with former Clemson teammate Davis Allen

New Rams defensive lineman Tyler Davis reacts to getting drafted in the sixth round by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select OL Beaux Limmer with 217th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer with the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select WR Jordan Whittington with 213th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington with the 213th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select K Joshua Karty with 209th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Stanford kicker Joshua Karty with the 209th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select DL Tyler Davis with 196th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis with the 196th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Getting drafted by Rams gives Brennan Jackson a full-circle homecoming

New Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson reacts to being drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select LB Brennan Jackson with 154th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Washington State linebacker Brennen Jackson with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

2024 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.
news

Kamren Kinchens reunites with high school teammate Tutu Atwell on Rams

Getting drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft meant the chance to begin his NFL career with a former high school teammate for defensive back Kamren Kinchens.
news

Blake Corum: Getting drafted by Rams a 'full circle' moment

New Rams running back Blake Corum reacts to being selected 83rd overall by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

3 takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's press conference following Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft: Braden Fiske and Jared Verse's on-field chemistry, Blake Corum's familiar skillset, commonalities between selections

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference after the conclusion of Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising