READ: Rams select OL KT Leveston with 254th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – The Rams went back to offensive line in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Kansas State's KT Leveston with the 254th overall pick on Saturday.
The 6-foot-4, 326-pound Leveston was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Wildcats over the last two seasons, 13 games in 2023 and 12 in 2022. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 recognition for his performance in both of those seasons.
With the 254th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston. Take a look through the best photos from his time at Kansas State.