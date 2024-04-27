READ: Rams select OL Beaux Limmer with 217th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – For just the third time during the 2024 NFL Draft, the Rams addressed offense, selecting Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer with the 217th overall pick in the sixth round.
The 6-foot-5, 302-pound Limmer has experience across each interior position along the offensive line.
In 2023, he started 12 games; 11 at center and 1 at left guard. In 2022, he started all 13 games, the first 12 at right guard before starting at center as Ricky Stromberg's replacement in the Razborbacks' bowl game that season.
