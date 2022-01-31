From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey react to NFC Championship win over 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., outside linebacker Von Miller and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each met with the media following their 20-17 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, discussing their reaction to reaching Super Bowl LVI, defeating a divisional rival to do so, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"Today was a great sign of resilience." – McVay
- It wasn't looking pretty at one point with the Rams trailing 17-7 late in the third quarter, but they found a way to rally and win and advance to the Super Bowl.
- It marked the second-consecutive game Los Angeles mounted a game-winning drive to advance in the playoffs.
"I'm just happy and proud to be a part of this group, and we've got some work left to do." – Stafford
- Stafford's initial reaction when asked what he was feeling in that moment was thinking about his teammates.
- "That's a driven group we have in there," Stafford said.
"We're brothers, man. It's so surreal." – Miller
"Just truly an amazing moment." – Beckham
- When they trained together in the offseason in the past, Miller and Beckham talked about one day teaming up. Not only have they done that, they are also Super Bowl-bound as teammates.
- This is Miller's second career Super Bowl appearance (won Super Bowl 50 with Broncos), but the first for Beckham.
"They're names to us, though." – Ramsey
- Yet another unsung hero stepped up for the Rams in the playoffs, as linebacker Travin Howard corralled the tipped pass caused by defensive lineman Aaron Donald's pressure on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
- However, as Ramsey indicated, while they may not be household names externally, internally the Rams know the value of those unsung heroes.