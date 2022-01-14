From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, Eric Weddle and Cam Akers look ahead to Monday Night Football Wild Card game vs. Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿, defensive back ﻿Eric Weddle﻿ and running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ each held video conferences with local media Thursday, discussing Weddle coming back to the Rams, Akers' comeback, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"D-Hop is a great player, but A.J. Green has quite a resume and he's kind of filled that void." – McVay