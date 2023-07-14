Newcomer update: Ethan Evans

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie punter Ethan Evans.
How He Got Here: The Rams used their 12th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Evans, taking him 223rd overall in the seventh round.
What's Next: Continuing to get acclimated. In other words, it's simply picking up where he left off from the offseason program, in terms of getting the fundamentals down and getting adjusted to NFL special teams.
Bet You Didn't Know: Evans' favorite sport to play other than football is soccer, which he did for around 15 years growing up. A former goalkeeper, he was primarily a kickoff specialist coming out of high school, but a Wingate coach saw his potential as a punter and named him starting punter his freshman year. He mainly focused on punting after that season.
Quotable: "Yeah, I think the biggest thing is the fundamentals, right? So understanding their swing path, their steps, their footwork, working on their deficiencies, but also keeping their strengths their strengths. Those things are paramount to what we're trying to achieve and the best thing about having all rookies is they can grow together, right? They're all learning. There's no ego within the group and I think, that's been really big for us is they're all open to everything that we have to offer and they work. That's the best thing right now is they're able to work and they have no issues with it." – Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn after the Rams' May 31 OTA, on points of emphasis when working with all-rookie specialists
