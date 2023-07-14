Newcomer update: Ethan Evans

Bet You Didn't Know: Evans' favorite sport to play other than football is soccer, which he did for around 15 years growing up. A former goalkeeper, he was primarily a kickoff specialist coming out of high school, but a Wingate coach saw his potential as a punter and named him starting punter his freshman year. He mainly focused on punting after that season.

Quotable: "Yeah, I think the biggest thing is the fundamentals, right? So understanding their swing path, their steps, their footwork, working on their deficiencies, but also keeping their strengths their strengths. Those things are paramount to what we're trying to achieve and the best thing about having all rookies is they can grow together, right? They're all learning. There's no ego within the group and I think, that's been really big for us is they're all open to everything that we have to offer and they work. That's the best thing right now is they're able to work and they have no issues with it." – Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn after the Rams' May 31 OTA, on points of emphasis when working with all-rookie specialists