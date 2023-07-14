Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Ethan Evans

Jul 14, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie punter Ethan Evans.

230714_NewcomerUpdateEthanEvans_16x9

How He Got Here: The Rams used their 12th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Evans, taking him 223rd overall in the seventh round.

What's Next: Continuing to get acclimated. In other words, it's simply picking up where he left off from the offseason program, in terms of getting the fundamentals down and getting adjusted to NFL special teams.

Bet You Didn't Know: Evans' favorite sport to play other than football is soccer, which he did for around 15 years growing up. A former goalkeeper, he was primarily a kickoff specialist coming out of high school, but a Wingate coach saw his potential as a punter and named him starting punter his freshman year. He mainly focused on punting after that season.

Quotable: "Yeah, I think the biggest thing is the fundamentals, right? So understanding their swing path, their steps, their footwork, working on their deficiencies, but also keeping their strengths their strengths. Those things are paramount to what we're trying to achieve and the best thing about having all rookies is they can grow together, right? They're all learning. There's no ego within the group and I think, that's been really big for us is they're all open to everything that we have to offer and they work. That's the best thing right now is they're able to work and they have no issues with it." – Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn after the Rams' May 31 OTA, on points of emphasis when working with all-rookie specialists

Related Links

ROOKIE PHOTOS: New Rams punter Ethan Evans gearing up for his first NFL season

With the 223rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Wingate punter Ethan Evans. Standing at 6'3" and weighing 231 pounds, Ethan is a specialist with remarkable overall strength. Throughout his four college football seasons, he averaged an impressive 43.2 yards per attempt, 53 punts of 50-plus yards, and 89 punts that landed inside an opponent's 20-yard line. Take a look through photos as Ethan gears up for his first season in the NFL. Full profile here

2023 LA Rams Media Day
1 / 25

2023 LA Rams Media Day

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
2023 LA Rams Media Day
2 / 25

2023 LA Rams Media Day

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
E_TOW39424
3 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39416
4 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39067
5 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39090
6 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_20230609_City_Year_Project_Rookies_NT_145
7 / 25
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
E_TOW35909
8 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW34343
9 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12796
10 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32123
11 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW10728
12 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12035
13 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32375
14 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36642
15 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32145
16 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW33032
17 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29469
18 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28882
19 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22947
20 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW14356
21 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16540
22 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_1RH15563
23 / 25
E_1RH15583
24 / 25
E_1RH15592
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Newcomer update: Zach Evans

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie running back Zach Evans.

news

Newcomer update: Ochaun Mathis

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis.

news

Newcomer update: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

news

Newcomer update: Puka Nacua

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua.

news

El receptor novato de los Rams Puka Nacua destaca en las actividades de equipo

Receptor novato de los Rams de Los Ángeles Puka Nacua quizás solo haya tenido el libro de jugadas de los Rams por tres semanas, pero se ha ganado la reputación de ser un rápido aprendiz.

news

Newcomer update: Davis Allen

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie tight end Davis Allen.

news

Newcomer update: Warren McClendon Jr.

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr.

news

Cooper Kupp "se encuentra muy bien" mientras continúa su rehabilitación de tobillo

Receptor de los Rams de Los Ángeles lo dejó claro el pasado martes: él quería volver de su lesión de tobillo la temporada pasada.

news

Offseason position reset: Linebacker

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' linebacker room.

news

Derion Kendrick cuaja una buena primavera a la vista de preparar un gran segunda temporada para los Rams

Incluso en los primeros entrenamientos, el cornerback de los Rams de Los Ángeles Derion Kendrick entrenó como alguien que tuviera claro que tiene un papel protagonista en la que va a ser su segunda temporada.

news

Offseason position reset: Tight end

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' tight end room.

Advertising