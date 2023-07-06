Newcomer update: Davis Allen

How He Got Here: The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Allen, taking him 175th overall in the fifth round.

What's Next: Continuing to learn the offense. With Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins and Hunter Long also in the tight end room, there's a lot of experience ahead of him, so getting more familiar with the system will help him find a role in the rotation.

Bet You Didn't Know: While Allen attended Clemson, his father played at Georgia, so he grew up a Georgia fan watching current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.