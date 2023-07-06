Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Davis Allen

Jul 06, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie tight end Davis Allen.

230706_NewcomerUpdateAllen_16x9

How He Got Here: The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Allen, taking him 175th overall in the fifth round.

What's Next: Continuing to learn the offense. With Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins and Hunter Long also in the tight end room, there's a lot of experience ahead of him, so getting more familiar with the system will help him find a role in the rotation.

Bet You Didn't Know: While Allen attended Clemson, his father played at Georgia, so he grew up a Georgia fan watching current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Quotable: "Not afraid to put my hand in the dirt and block whoever I'm asked to block. I'm confident enough to go up and catch the ball whenever it's thrown in my direction. I think there's a lot of room for improvement for me, I think there always will be, but I do think I can do a little bit of both." – Allen after getting drafted by the Rams

Related Content

news

Newcomer update: Warren McClendon Jr.

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr.

news

Cooper Kupp "se encuentra muy bien" mientras continúa su rehabilitación de tobillo

Receptor de los Rams de Los Ángeles lo dejó claro el pasado martes: él quería volver de su lesión de tobillo la temporada pasada.

news

Offseason position reset: Linebacker

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' linebacker room.

news

Derion Kendrick cuaja una buena primavera a la vista de preparar un gran segunda temporada para los Rams

Incluso en los primeros entrenamientos, el cornerback de los Rams de Los Ángeles Derion Kendrick entrenó como alguien que tuviera claro que tiene un papel protagonista en la que va a ser su segunda temporada.

news

Offseason position reset: Tight end

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' tight end room.

news

Newcomer update: Nick Hampton

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie linebacker Nick Hampton.

news

Rams agree to terms with CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

news

Offseason position reset: Offensive line

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' offensive line room.

news

Behind the Grind Episode 3 takes fans inside McVay's statue unveiling at Miami (Ohio), Rams rookie arrivals, OTAs

An exclusive look at how the Rams offseason unfolded after the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Newcomer update: Stetson Bennett

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett.

news

Offseason position reset: Defensive line

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' defensive line room.

Advertising