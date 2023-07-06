Newcomer update: Davis Allen

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie tight end Davis Allen.
How He Got Here: The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Allen, taking him 175th overall in the fifth round.
What's Next: Continuing to learn the offense. With Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins and Hunter Long also in the tight end room, there's a lot of experience ahead of him, so getting more familiar with the system will help him find a role in the rotation.
Bet You Didn't Know: While Allen attended Clemson, his father played at Georgia, so he grew up a Georgia fan watching current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Quotable: "Not afraid to put my hand in the dirt and block whoever I'm asked to block. I'm confident enough to go up and catch the ball whenever it's thrown in my direction. I think there's a lot of room for improvement for me, I think there always will be, but I do think I can do a little bit of both." – Allen after getting drafted by the Rams