Newcomer update: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.
How He Got Here: The Rams used their ninth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Hodges-Tomlinson, taking him 182nd overall in the sixth round.
What's Next: Getting back into to the mix. Hodges-Tomlinson missed time toward the end of spring practices with a hamstring injury, but head coach Sean McVay said it isn't expected to impact his availability for training camp.
Bet You Didn't Know: Hodges-Tomlinson led the Big 12 in passes defensed twice during his time at TCU: During his sophomore season (13) and senior season (15).
Quotable: "He got a hamstring a couple weeks ago, and so really just want to be smart with how we get him back into his workload and his rhythm and routine. And so, he'll be out tomorrow as well just working on the side with those guys, but don't anticipate it to affect his ability to hit the ground running once training camp starts up." – McVay after the Rams' June 13 minicamp practice