Newcomer update: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

How He Got Here: The Rams used their ninth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Hodges-Tomlinson, taking him 182nd overall in the sixth round.

What's Next: Getting back into to the mix. Hodges-Tomlinson missed time toward the end of spring practices with a hamstring injury, but head coach Sean McVay said it isn't expected to impact his availability for training camp.

Bet You Didn't Know: Hodges-Tomlinson led the Big 12 in passes defensed twice during his time at TCU: During his sophomore season (13) and senior season (15).