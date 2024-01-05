Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 1/5: Duke Shelley ruled out for Week 18 at 49ers

Jan 05, 2024 at 02:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although he returned to practice this week, Rams defensive back Duke Shelley (hamstring) will remain in that 21-day window and not play in Sunday's game against the 49ers (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX) after being ruled out on the injury report.

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot), tight end Tyler Higbee (shoulder), quarterback Matthew Stafford (Not Injury Related-Other), running back Kyren Williams (NIR-Other), wide receiver Cooper Kupp (NIR-Other), defensive tackle Aaron Donald (NIR-Other) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (NIR-Other) were all listed as doubtful.

However, that is merely injury report semantics based on working with the league on the best way to display that on the report, according to head coach Sean McVay, who said none of those players' statues have changed, as far as Noteboom and Higbee not playing due to injury and sitting Stafford, Williams, Kupp, Donald and Jones.

For the 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) and defensive end Arik Armstead (foot/knee) are two of six players ruled out, while four others are questionable. 

Below are the Friday injury reports for both teams. 

LOS ANGELES RAMS

*Coach's decision

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joe Noteboom OL Foot DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Tyler Higbee TE Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Brian Allen OL Illness DNP DNP Full -
Rob Havenstein OT NIR-Resting DNP Full Full -
Jordan Fuller DB Ankle Limited Full Full -
Desjuan Johnson DE Toe Limited Full Full -
Bobby Brown III NT Knee Full Full Full -
Tre Tomlinson DB Hamstring Full Full Full -
Duke Shelley DB Hamstring Full Full Full Out
Matthew Stafford QB NIR-Other* - DNP DNP Doubtful
Kyren Williams RB NIR-Other - Limited Full Doubtful
Cooper Kupp WR NIR-Other* - Limited Full Doubtful
Aaron Donald DL NIR-Other* - Limited DNP Doubtful
Ernest Jones LB NIR-Other* - - Full Doubtful

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Arik Armstead DE Foot/Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Ji'Ayir Brown S Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Ross Dwelley TE Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Jon Feliciano OL Back DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Tashaun Gipson Sr. S Quadricep DNP DNP DNP Out
Christian McCaffrey RB Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
Elijah Mitchell RB Illness DNP Limited Full -
Ambry Thomas CB Hand DNP DNP DNP Out
Jauan Jennings WR Concussion Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jaylon Moore T Concussion Limited Full Full -
Aaron Banks G Toe Full Full Full -
Danny Gray WR Shoulder Full Full Full Questionable
Ray-Ray McCloud III WR Rib Full Full Full Questionable

