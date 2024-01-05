Injury Report 1/5: Duke Shelley ruled out for Week 18 at 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although he returned to practice this week, Rams defensive back Duke Shelley (hamstring) will remain in that 21-day window and not play in Sunday's game against the 49ers (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX) after being ruled out on the injury report.
Meanwhile, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot), tight end Tyler Higbee (shoulder), quarterback Matthew Stafford (Not Injury Related-Other), running back Kyren Williams (NIR-Other), wide receiver Cooper Kupp (NIR-Other), defensive tackle Aaron Donald (NIR-Other) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (NIR-Other) were all listed as doubtful.
However, that is merely injury report semantics based on working with the league on the best way to display that on the report, according to head coach Sean McVay, who said none of those players' statues have changed, as far as Noteboom and Higbee not playing due to injury and sitting Stafford, Williams, Kupp, Donald and Jones.
For the 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) and defensive end Arik Armstead (foot/knee) are two of six players ruled out, while four others are questionable.
Below are the Friday injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
*Coach's decision
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joe Noteboom
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|NIR-Resting
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Jordan Fuller
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Desjuan Johnson
|DE
|Toe
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Bobby Brown III
|NT
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Tre Tomlinson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Duke Shelley
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Out
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|NIR-Other*
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|NIR-Other
|-
|Limited
|Full
|Doubtful
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|NIR-Other*
|-
|Limited
|Full
|Doubtful
|Aaron Donald
|DL
|NIR-Other*
|-
|Limited
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|NIR-Other*
|-
|-
|Full
|Doubtful
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Arik Armstead
|DE
|Foot/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|S
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jon Feliciano
|OL
|Back
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Tashaun Gipson Sr.
|S
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Hand
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Concussion
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Jaylon Moore
|T
|Concussion
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Aaron Banks
|G
|Toe
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Danny Gray
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Questionable
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|WR
|Rib
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Questionable