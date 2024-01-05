Injury Report 1/5: Duke Shelley ruled out for Week 18 at 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although he returned to practice this week, Rams defensive back Duke Shelley (hamstring) will remain in that 21-day window and not play in Sunday's game against the 49ers (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX) after being ruled out on the injury report.

However, that is merely injury report semantics based on working with the league on the best way to display that on the report, according to head coach Sean McVay, who said none of those players' statues have changed, as far as Noteboom and Higbee not playing due to injury and sitting Stafford, Williams, Kupp, Donald and Jones.

For the 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) and defensive end Arik Armstead (foot/knee) are two of six players ruled out, while four others are questionable.

Below are the Friday injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS