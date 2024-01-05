Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams clash with rival 49ers in regular season finale | Game Preview

Jan 05, 2024 at 01:25 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

It sure felt like the Los Angeles Rams were building toward a must-win regular season finale against San Francisco, with an opportunity to rip the one-seed from the rival up north.

Instead, two upsets last Sunday tempered the stakes. First, Arizona rallied in Philadelphia, allowing the 49ers to lock in the NFC's top spot. Then, Pittsburgh rained on Seattle's parade, clinching a playoff berth for the Rams before they'd left New Jersey.

No complaints, here. Although it is a tad bittersweet to miss such a high stakes opportunity in Santa Clara.

No matter. Even with key players in bubble wrap, Rams-Niners sends the adrenaline coursing. I'm the type who'd pay to see these two practice squads square off, quite frankly.

Week 18 isn't about earning the six seed versus the seven seed, though that could be determined by the outcome.

Instead, it's about planting a seed.

It's a chance to go to Levi's Stadium and let the 49er Faithful know that the next time Los Angeles visits, the Rams will be ready to dethrone them.

We don't know if that return trip will be next fall or in two weeks or in the NFC Championship game.

But Sunday can serve as a statement, no matter who is or isn't on the field.

Proof of Progress

As I watched them practice this week, I flashed back to spring OTAs and all the growth this team has achieved through their own sweat equity.

A roster that was literally practicing how to practice in May is now resting starters in January having already punched a playoff ticket.

To think back in the spring we'd be rejoicing over Carson Wentz running the show going into Week 18.

You can't predict football. At least not with the Rams!

Related Links

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Puka Nacua, Carson Wentz, Byron Young & more Rams players practicing ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 matchup 

Take a look through photos of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, quarterback Carson Wentz, outside linebacker Byron Young and more Rams players practicing ahead of Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

E_TOW18863
1 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD32588
2 / 60
Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
E_TOW29485
3 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD32779
4 / 60
Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
E_TOW29540
5 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19131
6 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19120
7 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18998
8 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD26990
9 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW29753
10 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19119
11 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18991
12 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DC234659
13 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_DC234598
14 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW29350
15 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD26394
16 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD26090
17 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW29511
18 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28933
19 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD25951
20 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW29145
21 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD26248
22 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD32647
23 / 60
Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
E_TOW29665
24 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DC234963
25 / 60
Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
E_DC234844
26 / 60
Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
E_TOW29924
27 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DC234822
28 / 60
Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
E_TOW18917
29 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19312
30 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD26450
31 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW29772
32 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28946
33 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29597
34 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD26667
35 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW28883
36 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19190
37 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29338
38 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DC234511
39 / 60
Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
E_TOW29625
40 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DC234706
41 / 60
Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
E_TOW19113
42 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18835
43 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29304
44 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29463
45 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD26027
46 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW29730
47 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19277
48 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18931
49 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29087
50 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18829
51 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD26378
52 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW18888
53 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DC234953
54 / 60
Bryce Todd/ LA Rams
E_TOW29788
55 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29614
56 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18873
57 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19154
58 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29302
59 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD26439
60 / 60
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Healthy Over Rusty

Here's how I would fortify Sean McVay's decision to preserve L.A.'s highest profile players in anticipation of Wild Card Weekend.

The midseason bye was the life raft the made the rally from 3-6 possible. Since that week off, they've played some of the best ball in the NFL. Why should it be any different for a select handful of starters to regroup at the New Year for their next push?

Not only has this team won six of their last seven games, but as a franchise, the Rams are also 6-1 under McVay in the most extreme "rust" case, season-openers. Their average margin of victory in those Week 1 wins since 2017 is +16.8.

So if anything, I'd like to sit the entire starting offense and defense. But that's not how the math works.

The active roster is only 53 deep. Teams are allowed to flex two practice squad players up for gameday without signing them to the active roster (one of which will be returning backup Dresser Winn), so that's a pool of 55 Rams leading into Sunday.

McVay has already announced the seven he doesn't plan to dress (Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee, Joe Noteboom, Aaron Donald, and Ernest Jones IV). The remaining Rams are your 48 active on game day.

Record Watch

Puka Nacua will start, in pursuit of history.

**17 - WR Puka Nacua**

Puka Nacua

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: BYU

He needs 4 receptions and 29 receiving yards to break each of those NFL rookie records, hopefully cementing his Offensive Rookie of the Year award in the process.

Nacua also enters the regular season finale with the fourth-most receiving yards of any player in 2013 (1,445), trailing Miami's Tyreek Hill (1,717), Ceedee Lamb in Dallas (1,651), and barely behind A.J. Brown with Philadelphia (1,447).

Assuming the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders in the early window, that would leave the Eagles with nothing to play for by the time they kick off against the New York Giants. In which case, Brown might be held out, leaving Nacua a path to finishing top-three in the league in his debut campaign.

Meantime, Kyren Williams won't play for the Rams, but according to NFL Research, is nonetheless on track to be the only player in league history to miss four-or-more games yet still finish in the top two (or three, even) in rushing yards.

Christian McCaffrey (1,459) ran away with the rushing title. Williams finishes his second season with 1,144 yards on the ground in 12 games. In pursuit this weekend, James Cook in Buffalo (58 yards behind, 16 games played) and Philadelphia's D'Andre Swift (95 behind, 16 played) are among those in Williams' rear-view mirror.

No one can threaten the Rams back on a per game basis, however. At 95.3 rushing yards per game in 2023, Williams and McCaffrey (91.2), who also won't play in Week 18, are miles ahead of the competition.

Extreme Rams Makeover?

With a win over the lowly Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield can guide the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC South title and a home playoff game.

Not bad for a quarterback who was discarded twice in 2022 before resuscitating his career with a positive finish with a Rams roster desperate for a spark.

Thankfully, L.A.'s circumstances this winter are far different, as they prepare to start another former first-round pick turned journeyman in Wentz.

"This is a guy that's played some high-level ball in his career and he believes, and so do I, that he still has a lot of that out there for him," Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said leading into Wentz's first start in Horns. "And so (his teammates) know that, hey, they better do their part because he's going to do his and guys will be ready to go."

Unlike Mayfield, who got a five-game sample-size in McVay's offense, I'm skeptical that the former Eagle, Colt, and Commander can generate enough buzz from four quarters of action on Sunday to draw a starting offer from a quarterback-needy franchise in free agency.

I'd be thrilled to be wrong, though, because that would likely mean a highly entertaining afternoon and a victory for the Rams!

Rah-Rah

Christian Rozeboom will be equally busy against the 49ers, with fellow off-ball linebacker Ernest Jones getting the week off.

I really enjoyed the Iowa native’s perspective on his defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Our guest on Rams Revealed, Rozeboom's advocacy was echoed later in the week by this NFLPA survey, which asked players to rate their coaches, and lists Morris in the top five of NFL defensive coordinators.

Like the Rams linebacker, I am rooting for Morris to get serious consideration – and hopefully offers – for head coaching positions this cycle. While I'll be disappointed for him should nothing pan out, selfishly, I'd be ecstatic for the Rams if coaching continuity was (at long last) an offseason theme.

Postscript

And finally, the new goal for Los Angeles is to play not once, but twice, this month in Santa Clara. For that to happen, what areas do they need to shore up?

That was a topic of conversation on Between the Horns with D'Marco Farr and Stu Jackson.

Unsurprisingly, the kicking game was our leading concern, as the Rams turn back to Brett Maher, which could be a subplot if they end up in Dallas for Wild Card weekend.

We also detailed how Stafford went from one Pro Bowl honor to three this week, and why that might matter down the road. The fact he got the nod ahead of Jared Goff in the NFC adds intrigue if they end up in Detroit, not that any more would be necessary.

Related Content

news

Brett Maher 'excited' for second opportunity with Rams

Kicker Brett Maher is glad to be back with the Rams ahead of postseason play. 
news

Injury Report 1/5: Duke Shelley ruled out for Week 18 at 49ers

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Rams and the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Rams announce end-of-year team award recipients for 2023 season

With the regular season coming to a close this weekend, the Rams handed out their end-of-year team awards for the 2023 season. 
news

Kobie Turner and Byron Young enjoying chasing NFL rookie lead and franchise rookie record for sacks

Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Byron Young have had fun with the "healthy competition" of chasing the NFL lead and franchise record for rookie sacks this season. 
news

Four Rams selected to 2024 Pro Bowl, one selected as alternate

The Rams have four players selected to this year's Pro Bowl, with another selected as an alternate.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Carson Wentz, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur and Raheem Morris preview Week 18 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Carson Wentz's Wednesday press conferences, plus defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's road game against the 49ers.
news

Rams to start Carson Wentz at QB vs. 49ers in Week 18, rest Matthew Stafford and some other starters

The Rams will have Carson Wentz start at quarterback on Sunday against the 49ers while resting Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones IV.
news

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 18 regular season matchup

How to watch Rams at 49ers on Sunday, January 7, 2024. 
news

Rams LB Christian Rozeboom on how Raheem Morris' leadership has helped shape this defense | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 115

On this week's episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom talks about his NFL journey & how defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' leadership has shaped the Rams defense.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 18

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 18 regular season road game against the 49ers. 
news

First Look: Rams close out regular season with road game against 49ers in Week 18

An early preview of Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Rams and the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. 
Advertising