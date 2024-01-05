Rams clash with rival 49ers in regular season finale | Game Preview

He needs 4 receptions and 29 receiving yards to break each of those NFL rookie records, hopefully cementing his Offensive Rookie of the Year award in the process.

Nacua also enters the regular season finale with the fourth-most receiving yards of any player in 2013 (1,445), trailing Miami's Tyreek Hill (1,717), Ceedee Lamb in Dallas (1,651), and barely behind A.J. Brown with Philadelphia (1,447).

Assuming the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders in the early window, that would leave the Eagles with nothing to play for by the time they kick off against the New York Giants. In which case, Brown might be held out, leaving Nacua a path to finishing top-three in the league in his debut campaign.

Meantime, Kyren Williams won't play for the Rams, but according to NFL Research, is nonetheless on track to be the only player in league history to miss four-or-more games yet still finish in the top two (or three, even) in rushing yards.

Christian McCaffrey (1,459) ran away with the rushing title. Williams finishes his second season with 1,144 yards on the ground in 12 games. In pursuit this weekend, James Cook in Buffalo (58 yards behind, 16 games played) and Philadelphia's D'Andre Swift (95 behind, 16 played) are among those in Williams' rear-view mirror.

No one can threaten the Rams back on a per game basis, however. At 95.3 rushing yards per game in 2023, Williams and McCaffrey (91.2), who also won't play in Week 18, are miles ahead of the competition.

Extreme Rams Makeover?

With a win over the lowly Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield can guide the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC South title and a home playoff game.

Not bad for a quarterback who was discarded twice in 2022 before resuscitating his career with a positive finish with a Rams roster desperate for a spark.

Thankfully, L.A.'s circumstances this winter are far different, as they prepare to start another former first-round pick turned journeyman in Wentz.