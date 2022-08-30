Rams' 53-Man Roster Takeaways: Undrafted rookies earn their spot

Parting With Recent Draft Picks

As with each of these decisions, there's a one-in-one-out reality. And in this particular case, the Rams were forced to part ways with a few recent draft picks who still possess a ton of NFL upside.

Offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri was just selected in the seventh round of 2022. Receiver Jacob Harris was a fourth-round pick in 2021 and had a gameday role on special teams, when available. Outside linebacker Chris Garrett was the 252nd pick of that draft, and unfortunately wasn't healthy enough at key junctures this summer to secure his spot.

Fingers crossed these three talents clear waivers and can continue their development in Los Angeles as practice squad players.

Only Two Tight Ends, For Now

With the release of Kendall Blanton last week, we already knew the tight end room would take on a different composition than perhaps we might have expected in the spring.

But by waiving Jared Pinkney and Roger Carter, the Rams are left with only two options – Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins – in that position group at the moment.

Despite having the lowest waiver wire priority in the NFL, perhaps the Rams get lucky with a claim in the next 24 hours. Alternatively, if Pinkney and-or Carter clear waivers, they could provide some tight end depth via the practice squad (including game day promotions, if necessary for a particular game plan).

Undrafted to Rostered

It happens every August, and you can't help but celebrate the accomplishment of college free agents who nonetheless secure one of 53 roster spots going into the season-opener.