Rams Breakout Candidates: 2020 Draft Class | Cam Akers & Brycen Hopkins

Fuller is an entrenched starter; Burgess has had his moments; Hopkins calmly stepped into the Super Bowl LVI spotlight, caught all four of his targets, and delivered the point-of-attack block that allowed Cooper Kupp to convert on a fourth-and-one jet sweep with the game on the line.

Now let's take it one step further: What's expected of these Rams going into their third year?

A healthy Akers in this offense is nearly limitless. He's probably going first round in your fantasy league. All-Pro honors aren't beyond his reach.

The corps around Jefferson keeps changing, but he still projects as WR3 in the team's three-receiver base formation.

Now's the time for Terrell Lewis with a slew of snaps there for the taking on the edge, after Von Miller and Obo Okoronkwo left in free agency.

Fuller returns as a starting captain. And on and on.

Not only is this class loaded and talented, but opportunity abounds within a depth chart predicated on them leveling up.