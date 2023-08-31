2023 Breakout Candidates: Rookie Class

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Already the least predictable group on any roster, picking a breakout star from the Rams Class of 2023 is especially challenging given the sheer size of the group – 14 drafted and all of them made the team!

It's no wonder the Rams are expected to be the least experienced group in the NFL this season.

But that also means that, unlike on rosters of recent vintage, more will be asked of the rookies between the lines in their debut campaigns.

Fortunately, several have made positive first impressions. As we turn our attention to Week One in Seattle, let's take a lap through the draft class to see where things stand for these first-year pros.

And we'll break format a bit, grouping the players into expected depth chart tiers after Tuesday's roster trimming.

Starters

**73 - G Steve Avila**

Steve Avila

#73 OL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 332 lbs
  • College: TCU

G Steve Avila (Pick 36) – He's been as advertised, entrenched at left guard since early in the summer. My colleague D'Marco Farr went as far as to project him as the first Pro Bowl guard of the Sean McVay era.

**0 - OLB Byron Young**

Byron Young

#0 OLB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

EDGE Byron Young (Pick 77) – The first of several darts the Rams threw at their void on the edge, Young rushed to the top of the pecking order in training camp. And after just one game at SoFi Stadium, the staff had seen enough to hold Young out the rest of the preseason to protect him for September 10.

**17 - WR Puka Nacua**

Puka Nacua

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: BYU

WR Puka Nacua (Pick 177) – How was this young man still available in the fifth round? He's on track to make the most impactful rookie contributions to a Rams offense since Cooper Kupp in 2017. Technically, he may or may not be "first team," but his role looks like it will be that of an offensive starter. And he could have a role on punt return, as well.

**42 - P Ethan Evans**

Ethan Evans

#42 P

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 231 lbs
  • College: Wingate

P Ethan Evans (Pick 223) – It won't make headlines, but if the Rams have found their "next Johnny Hekker," it's hard to overstate the accomplishment for general manager Les Snead, special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, and their staffs. Can't wait to see what this rookie does with a top-flight, cohesive coverage unit to help track down his bombs.

Immediate Contributors

**6 - CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson**

Tre Tomlinson 

#6 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • College: TCU

DB ﻿Tre Tomlinson  (Pick 182) – No one has done more to establish himself since the Rams broke camp. Tomlinson was going to make the team leaving Irvine, but after what he's demonstrated under the lights at SoFi Stadium and in joint practices against some of the game's best targets, he's vying for much more.

**91 - DT Kobie Turner**

Kobie Turner

#91 NT

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 288 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

DT Kobie Turner (Pick 89) – After Aaron Donald﻿, he's been the brightest spot and most consistent presence on the Rams defensive front. Los Angeles will lean heavily on him from the jump. If we're making Greg Gaines comparisons in September, he'll have done his part.

Depth

**13 - QB Stetson Bennett**

Stetson Bennett

#13 QB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Georgia

QB ﻿Stetson Bennett﻿ (Pick 128) – The longer he's allowed to develop behind ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, the better – for him and for the Rams. It didn't look great in Denver, but let's allow him to incubate in actual game plans with rostered weapons and offensive linemen around him.

**31 - OLB Nick Hampton**

Nick Hampton

#31 OLB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Appalachian State

OLB ﻿Nick Hampton﻿ (Pick 161) – Strength and conditioning, nutrition, locking horns with professional tackles, you name it. A year spent in an NFL facility could do wonders for someone of his skill set.

**71 - OT Warren McClendon Jr.**

Warren McClendon Jr.

#71 OL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Georgia

OL ﻿Warren McClendon Jr.﻿ (Pick 174) – That the Rams had an abundance of tackles, including a converted ﻿Logan Bruss﻿, but opted to move forward with him is a good sign for McClendon.

**87 - TE Davis Allen**

Davis Allen

#87 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Clemson

TE ﻿Davis Allen﻿ (Pick 175) – The breakout star of the preseason game versus the Raiders, Allen came roaring back from an injury that cost him all of training camp to secure his spot in a suddenly crowded tight end room.

**32 - OLB Ochaun Mathis**

Ochaun Mathis

#32 OLB

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 260 lbs
  • College: Nebraska

OLB ﻿Ochaun Mathis﻿ (Pick 189) – I wish you all could walk past Mathis in a hallway. You'd feel much better about the Rams options on the edge, because does he ever look the part. Thankfully, he avoided the worst-case scenarios with his injured knee and will be on injured reserve, designated to return. Could be someone to look for in the back half of the schedule, if not sooner.

**21 - RB Zach Evans**

Zach Evans

#21 RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Mississippi

RB ﻿Zach Evans﻿ (Pick 215) – We didn't see much, or at least enough, in the preseason. But depth at running back is an important luxury for the 2023 Rams, and could be for Evans, as well.

**25 - S Jason Taylor II**

Jason Taylor II

#25 DB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 204 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma State

DB ﻿Jason Taylor II﻿ (Pick 234) – That he's still on board even after the Rams added veteran ﻿John Johnson III﻿ late in the summer is impressive. Hopefully it means they see a role for him in the kicking game in addition to being a potential back-end contributor down the road.

**94 - DL Desjuan Johnson**

Desjuan Johnson

#94 DE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 252 lbs
  • College: Toledo

DE ﻿Desjuan Johnson (Pick 259) – There's not much we care to remember from Denver, but Johnson putting a dent in the Broncos to help secure his roster spot might be the thing. At a position group of serious need, it's nice to see the Toledo product stay in L.A. He was once described as the Aaron Donald of the MAC, after all.

Final Answer

We could make a case for any of the starters, depending on what you're looking for in your 2023 Rams Rookie of the Year. If it's peace of mind for Matthew Stafford or rushing lanes for ﻿Cam Akers﻿, then Avila's your man. If it's the toolkit to make preseason prognostications like this one or this one look foolish, then you can't go wrong with Nacua. Those are the top two for me, and I'll lean Avila in a coin flip.

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams 2023 NFL Draft class

Take a look through photos of the Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft Class during their time in college.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 Draft Class Photo Gallery
1 / 81

Los Angeles Rams 2023 Draft Class Photo Gallery

Los Angeles Rams second round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft | Esteban "Steve" Avila - Offensive Guard from TCU
2 / 81

Los Angeles Rams second round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft | Esteban "Steve" Avila - Offensive Guard from TCU

E_AP21317806214786
3 / 81
230428-steve-avila-hs
4 / 81
E_AP21255233453990
5 / 81
E_AP21317806179322
6 / 81
E_Steve Avila 3
7 / 81
E_Steve Avila 4
8 / 81
E_Steve Avila 5
9 / 81
E_Steve Avila 7
10 / 81
E_Steve Avila 6
11 / 81
E_AP23064731136922
12 / 81
Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 77 from Tennessee: Outside linebacker Byron Young
13 / 81

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 77 from Tennessee: Outside linebacker Byron Young

E_tennessee_young_byron_3
14 / 81
E_tennessee_young_byron_5
15 / 81
E_tennessee_young_byron_2
16 / 81
E_tennessee_young_byron_4
17 / 81
E_tennessee_young_byron_6
18 / 81
E_tennessee_young_byron_1
19 / 81
Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 89 - Defensive lineman from Wake Forest: Kobie Turner
20 / 81

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 89 - Defensive lineman from Wake Forest: Kobie Turner

E_wfu_turner_kobie_2
21 / 81
E_wfu_turner_kobie_3
22 / 81
E_AP22260820538010
23 / 81
E_AP22334585313897
24 / 81
Los Angeles Rams newest quarterback Stetson Bennett | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 4 Pick 128
25 / 81

Los Angeles Rams newest quarterback Stetson Bennett | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 4 Pick 128

E_AP23001014085170
26 / 81
E_AP23001014085172
27 / 81
E_AP23010163097758
28 / 81
E_AP23010036669980
29 / 81
E_AP23001063652045
30 / 81
E_AP22347724510362
31 / 81
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 5 Pick 161
32 / 81

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 5 Pick 161

E_appstate_hampton_nick_2 (1)
33 / 81
E_appstate_hampton_nick_3 (1)
34 / 81
E_appstate_hampton_nick_1 (1)
35 / 81
Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon
36 / 81

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon

E_AP21269002648933 (1)
37 / 81
E_georgia_mcclendon_warren_2
38 / 81
E_georgia_mcclendon_warren_1
39 / 81
davis-allen-gallery
40 / 81
E_AP21324679572130
41 / 81
E_AP22267726955161
42 / 81
E_AP21289559726056
43 / 81
E_AP22323772610750
44 / 81
E_AP22338074607600
45 / 81
Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua
46 / 81

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua

E_byu_nacua_puka_6
47 / 81
E_byu_nacua_puka_2
48 / 81
E_byu_nacua_puka_1
49 / 81
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson from TCU | 2023 NFL Draft
50 / 81

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson from TCU | 2023 NFL Draft

E_Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson 2
51 / 81
E_Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson 5
52 / 81
E_Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Johnny Hodges and Damonic Williams
53 / 81
E_Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson 3
54 / 81
E_Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson 4
55 / 81
Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Nebraska outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis - Round 6 Pick 189
56 / 81

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Nebraska outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis - Round 6 Pick 189

E_nebraska_mathis_ochaun_8
57 / 81
E_nebraska_mathis_ochaun_6
58 / 81
E_nebraska_mathis_ochaun_1
59 / 81
E_nebraska_mathis_ochaun_2
60 / 81
E_nebraska_mathis_ochaun_6
61 / 81
Los Angeles Rams running back Zach Evans | Ole Miss | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 6 Pick 215
62 / 81

Los Angeles Rams running back Zach Evans | Ole Miss | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 6 Pick 215

Ole Miss Football vs Texas A&M on October 29th, 2022 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix
63 / 81

Ole Miss Football vs Texas A&M on October 29th, 2022 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Ole Miss Football vs Arkansas on November 19, 2022 at Razorback Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photos by Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics Twitter @OleMissPix Instagram @OleMissPixels
64 / 81

Ole Miss Football vs Arkansas on November 19, 2022 at Razorback Stadium in Oxford, MS.

Photos by Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics

Twitter @OleMissPix Instagram @OleMissPixels

Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss Football vs Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on December 28th, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix
65 / 81

Ole Miss Football vs Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on December 28th, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball past Troy defenders during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
66 / 81

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball past Troy defenders during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) hurdles Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) on his way to picking up a first down during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
67 / 81

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) hurdles Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) on his way to picking up a first down during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans from Wingate | 2023 NFL Draft Round 7 Pick 223
68 / 81

Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans from Wingate | 2023 NFL Draft Round 7 Pick 223

E_AP23024061299225
69 / 81
E_AP23024057926579
70 / 81
E_AP23014716769136
71 / 81
Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Oklahoma safety Jason Taylor II
72 / 81

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Oklahoma safety Jason Taylor II

E_AP22320311316583
73 / 81
E_AP22224649381098
74 / 81
E_AP21255103899475
75 / 81
E_AP21325820800631
76 / 81
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson from Toledo | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 7 Pick 259
77 / 81

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson from Toledo | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 7 Pick 259

HB_07868_wmEID
78 / 81
Defense_vs_OSU_9-17-22B_sAJlh
79 / 81
Dejuan_Johnson
80 / 81
Desjuan_Johnson_at_EMU_10-28-22A_YEVD1
81 / 81
