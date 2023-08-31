2023 Breakout Candidates: Rookie Class

DE ﻿ Desjuan Johnson (Pick 259) – There's not much we care to remember from Denver, but Johnson putting a dent in the Broncos to help secure his roster spot might be the thing. At a position group of serious need, it's nice to see the Toledo product stay in L.A. He was once described as the Aaron Donald of the MAC , after all.

We could make a case for any of the starters, depending on what you're looking for in your 2023 Rams Rookie of the Year. If it's peace of mind for Matthew Stafford or rushing lanes for ﻿Cam Akers﻿, then Avila's your man. If it's the toolkit to make preseason prognostications like this one or this one look foolish, then you can't go wrong with Nacua. Those are the top two for me, and I'll lean Avila in a coin flip.