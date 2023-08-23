2023 Breakout Candidates: 2nd Year Players

If it's true that players make the biggest leap from Year One to Year Two, then the fortunes of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams could come down to the increased contributions of the Class of 2022.

Welcome back to our series on breakout candidates, where we examine Rams who have clearly put in the work to prepare for a career year.

You might recall that the Rams did not draft until the compensatory portion of the third round in 2022. ﻿Logan Bruss﻿ was their only selection of the first two days, and his rookie year never launched because of an unfortunate preseason knee injury.

In fact, the rookies made very modest imprints on a disappointing 5-12 campaign, and therefore their sophomore seasons may lack fanfare externally. But dating back to OTAs, it's been obvious that several of them are slotted for starting and rotational roles, and there's ample reason to be bullish about their futures.

For that reason, we'll focus on draft picks and take them in the order in which they were selected. However, even undrafted second-year pros like defensive back ﻿Shaun Jolly﻿ and linebacker ﻿Jake Hummel﻿ have had moments during the offseason and could be considered dark-horse candidates, especially if they secure a role in the kicking game.