CB Trent McDuffie donates backpacks to hundreds of kids as the Rams launch Inglewood Unified Flag Football League

In 2016, the Los Angeles Rams brought professional football back to Los Angeles and broke ground on a transformative stadium in the heart of Inglewood. A decade later, the Rams continue to invest in both the game of football and Los Angeles. On August 26, the Rams expanded their flag football initiatives in Inglewood with an official flag league.
The team, alongside cornerback and Southern California native Trent McDuffie, launched the inaugural Inglewood Unified Flag Football League which will bring flag football opportunities to all elementary and middle schools within the district. All 240 students will play in Rams jerseys with their respective school logos incorporated. The Rams also will fund equipment such as footballs and flags to facilitate the function of the league in all eight schools.
"The first sport I played when I was five years old was flag football. When I was a kid, I was out here doing these same camps," said McDuffie. "A lot of these kids will grow up together, play football together, be in high school together. You create a lot of bonds and a lot of memories when you're out here. Being able to come back to Inglewood and be an inspiration to some of these kids, have them talk to me and ask me questions, is all I want to do. This is something that I developed the love to do, to be out in the community. I think sports are a way everybody can come together and do something bigger than themselves."
As part of the launch, McDuffie donated backpacks stocked with school supplies to all participants in the program. McDuffie played high school football at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, CA and growing up, played for the same youth football program that is coached by Inglewood High School Head Coach Mil'Von James. The program, Premium Flag Football League, is recognized as one of the top youth football organizations in Southern California.
CB Trent McDuffie donates backpacks to hundreds of kids as the Rams launch Inglewood Unified Flag Football League
The Rams, alongside cornerback and Southern California native Trent McDuffie, launched the inaugural Inglewood Unified Flag Football League which will bring flag football opportunities to all elementary and middle schools within the district.
"This is the first time that we have had a competitive inter-district league," said James. "It's exciting to watch our students want to compete in athletics as well as develop school pride and district pride. The Rams have been a huge component, a huge partner over the past few years, and they've helped facilitate the expansion and remodeling of [Caroline Coleman Stadium]. They helped immensely with girls flag football for high school athletics, and now they're contributing and helping sponsor our flag football program. It's a dream come true. They've been super supportive for everything we do in our district, and I look forward to continuing this relationship."
This league marks the next step of Rams flag football efforts in Inglewood. In 2019, the Rams adopted the Inglewood Parks and Recreation Flag Football League renaming the program the Inglewood Rams. The league consists of four divisions and 26 teams with over 360 youth participants (ages 7-13). The Rams fund all football components of the Inglewood Rams program, including uniforms and equipment.
"The launch of this flag football league within IUSD is about so much more than sports. It's about creating opportunities, building confidence, and giving young people in our community a safe and positive environment where they can learn teamwork, leadership, and resilience," said Rams Senior Director of Social Justice and Football Development Johnathan Franklin. "We are proud to invest in a program right down the street from SoFi Stadium, ensuring the next generation knows that football can be a tool to take them further in life."
The Rams are committed to creating an ecosystem of access and impact through football that expands beyond on-field play. Touchpoints such as coaching and official education, mental health advocation and prioritizing resources in underserved communities, contribute to the Rams' dedication of consistently investing in the Los Angeles community. The team also is expanding these efforts throughout their international markets most recently in and around Melbourne, Australia. Ahead of their season opener against the San Franscisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, September 10, the team will host various youth, middle and high school clinics, mental health and flag education sessions for coaches, flag football tournaments and more.
The Rams' efforts throughout Southern California have helped bring flag football to young athletes wanting to pursue the sport through numerous camps, clinics and talent identification camps. The 2028 Summer Olympics will introduce the sport of flag football for the first time in the Olympic Games. With Los Angeles being the host city for the 2028 games, the Rams are committed to sharing pathways for local youth to compete at the highest level in flag football on home soil.