CB Trent McDuffie donates backpacks to hundreds of kids as the Rams launch Inglewood Unified Flag Football League

"This is the first time that we have had a competitive inter-district league," said James. "It's exciting to watch our students want to compete in athletics as well as develop school pride and district pride. The Rams have been a huge component, a huge partner over the past few years, and they've helped facilitate the expansion and remodeling of [Caroline Coleman Stadium]. They helped immensely with girls flag football for high school athletics, and now they're contributing and helping sponsor our flag football program. It's a dream come true. They've been super supportive for everything we do in our district, and I look forward to continuing this relationship."

This league marks the next step of Rams flag football efforts in Inglewood. In 2019, the Rams adopted the Inglewood Parks and Recreation Flag Football League renaming the program the Inglewood Rams. The league consists of four divisions and 26 teams with over 360 youth participants (ages 7-13). The Rams fund all football components of the Inglewood Rams program, including uniforms and equipment.

"The launch of this flag football league within IUSD is about so much more than sports. It's about creating opportunities, building confidence, and giving young people in our community a safe and positive environment where they can learn teamwork, leadership, and resilience," said Rams Senior Director of Social Justice and Football Development Johnathan Franklin. "We are proud to invest in a program right down the street from SoFi Stadium, ensuring the next generation knows that football can be a tool to take them further in life."

The Rams are committed to creating an ecosystem of access and impact through football that expands beyond on-field play. Touchpoints such as coaching and official education, mental health advocation and prioritizing resources in underserved communities, contribute to the Rams' dedication of consistently investing in the Los Angeles community. The team also is expanding these efforts throughout their international markets most recently in and around Melbourne, Australia. Ahead of their season opener against the San Franscisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, September 10, the team will host various youth, middle and high school clinics, mental health and flag education sessions for coaches, flag football tournaments and more.