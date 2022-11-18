Rams look to take next step forward in Week 11 vs. the Saints | Game Preview

Rivalry Renewed

At the time, the Saints were as intense a rival as any NFC West foe. They had played in the 2016 and 2017 regular seasons, as well.

Then the Saints made the return trip to the Coliseum seeking vengeance in Week 2 of 2019. Instead, Aaron Donald injured the throwing hand of Drew Brees, the Rams didn't surrender a touchdown, won 27-9, and the two sides haven't seen each other since.

Meanwhile, the roster turnover has been real in both organizations.

No Brees or Sean Payton for the Saints this time around, of course.

No Goff, Andrew Whitworth, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Dante Fowler, John Johnson, Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters, Michael Brockers, Greg Zuerlein, Johnny Hekker … not even Nickell Robey-Coleman (couldn't resist) for the Rams.

In fact, I went back and looked at the active roster from that day in January 20, 2019. Only six Rams who played in the NFC Championship are still with the franchise.

Nine Without Ten

There's a seventh Ram who was on injured reserve that day, of course: Cooper Douglas Kupp.

And as we all know, he's on injured reserve again now as they go back to New Orleans.

There is no silver lining to losing Cooper Kupp. It flat out stinks.

I do think there are essential evaluation opportunities to be had this Sunday, however, and hopefully for the duration of the season. And that's why it's so important to get Matthew Stafford back in the huddle.

In all likelihood, the Rams 2023 offense again will be predicated on the connection between Stafford and Kupp. But it can't be as overwhelmingly reliant on the Super Bowl MVP as it was this fall.

So take a scuffling offense, subtract a third of its productivity, and what's left?

The right to audition to play a role in a deeper and more capable supporting cast moving forward.

The rapport with Allen Robinson II that characterized training camp hasn't translated to Sundays – perhaps it can be restored.

By helping the Rams win games in what's left of 2022, they can prove to Stafford, McVay, and the organization that more targets should be allotted in 2023.