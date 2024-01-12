Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 1/12: Jordan Fuller, Joe Noteboom, Troy Reeder, Tyler Higbee and Kevin Dotson questionable for Wild Card Round at Lions; Higbee and Dotson expected to play

Jan 12, 2024 at 02:11 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller (ankle), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot), linebacker Troy Reeder (knee), tight end Tyler Higbee (shoulder) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit (5 p.m. PT; NBC, Peacock and Universo).

Fuller did not participate in Friday's practice. As he has throughout the week, Rams head coach Sean McVay reiterated Friday they would use all the time available to determine whether Fuller plays on Sunday. McVay on Friday said Fuller had been making good progress.

Asked if Fuller could slot in seamlessly if he thinks he can go on Sunday, McVay said "I think so."

"I think ultimately, I trust him and I trust (VP Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and our group to be able to say, 'Okay, physically are we going to be able to perform at a level that is in alignment with the standards he's set for himself and for the caliber of play that he brings?'" McVay said. "He is a guy that because of his experience, because of his ownership, you want to give him all the time that he needs. But then I thought it was good for some other guys to get the opportunities to step up and do really well. We'll hopefully have him but if not, then a lot of confidence in those guys to step up."

McVay also said that while Dotson and Higbee are listed as questionable, he doesn't expect their injuries to impact their availability for Sunday.

"I think they'll be in good shape," McVay said.

And "if things continue to go in the right direction" with Noteboom, McVay said he feels good about his availability for Sunday.

Nose tackle Bobby Brown III (illness) is also listed as questionable. He was "a little sick today," McVay said, but "hopefully he'll turn over" before Sunday's game. 

For the Lions, tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) is officially listed as questionable. 

Below are the injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joe Noteboom OL Foot DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Jordan Fuller DB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Troy Reeder LB Knee DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Rob Havenstein OT NIR-Resting DNP Full Full -
Kevin Dotson OL Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Tyler Higbee TE Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Brian Allen OL NIR-Resting - - DNP -
Bobby Brown III NT Illness - - DNP Questionable
Alaric Jackson OL NIR-Personal - - DNP -

DETROIT LIONS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Taylor Decker T NIR-Resting DNP Full Full -
Graham Glasgow G NIR-Resting DNP Full Full -
Sam LaPorta TE Knee DNP DNP Full Questionable
Frank Ragnow C Knee/Back/Toe DNP Full Full -
Khalif Raymond WR Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Jerry Jacobs CB Thigh/Knee Limited DNP DNP Out
Brian Branch DB Wrist Full Full Full -
John Cominsky DE Illness Full Full Full Questionable
James Houston LB Ankle Full Full Full Out
Cameron Sutton CB Toe/Heel Full Full Full -
Jameson Williams WR Ankle Full Full Full -
Brock Wright TE Hip Full Full Full -
Teddy Bridgewater QB NIR-Personal - DNP Full -
James Mitchell TE Hand - Limited DNP Out

