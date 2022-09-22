Rams & Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties raise money to grant wishes for children battling life-threatening medical conditions

To cap off the amazing night, a video tribute of the Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties surprising Diego Garcia, an Oxnard teen who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 was shown. Diego was a high school football player whose season was cut short when he discovered he had cancer. Due to his condition, Diego has faced challenges including going back to the gym. Despite his circumstances, he was granted the wish of a lifetime. Last spring Rams players Jake Funk, Ben Skowronek, Jacob Harris, and Director of Strength and Conditioning Justin Lovett surprised Diego with a new home gym to help his journey to recovery. The Rams also provided Diego with a TV, Bluetooth speaker, weight belt, team-branded gear, and a $500 Dicks Sporting Goods gift card.