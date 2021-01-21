Rams offense's Top Five Plays from 2020 season

With the Rams' 2020 season officially complete, it's time to look back on the team's top plays from of the 2020 season.
Here are the top five plays by Los Angeles' offense from this season:
5) QB Jared Goff to WR Van Jefferson to RB Cam Akers hook-and-ladder 2-point conversion vs. Packers in playoffs
After a 7-yard touchdown run by Akers out of the wildcat formation, the Rams got creative with a hook-and-ladder 2-point conversion. Goff completed a pass to Jefferson, who then lateraled the ball to Akers, who took it into the endzone for the conversion.
The play helped the Rams pull within seven of the Packers late in the third quarter.
4) TE Tyler Higbee's 28-yard touchdown catch vs. Eagles
On a play-action pass, Goff connected with Higbee for a 28-yard touchdown that helped the Rams pull away from the Eagles in Week 2.
It was Higbee's third touchdown of the day, making him the first Rams player since Torry Holt in 2006 to have three touchdown catches in a single game. Higbee finished with five catches for 54 yards in addition to those three scores.
3) WR Cooper Kupp's 55-yard touchdown catch vs. Giants
Clinging to a one-point lead over the Giants, the Rams broke through midway through the fourth quarter with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Kupp, who caught the ball at the Giants 42 and ran the rest of the way untouched for the score.
The play helped Los Angeles come away with a 17-9 Week 4 win and marked Kupp's longest catch of the season. It was also their second-longest pass play of the season behind Robert Woods' 56-yard touchdown catch against Washington in Week 5.
2) WR Robert Woods' 15-yard touchdown catch vs. Seahawks in playoffs
Holding a 10-point lead over Seattle, Los Angeles forced and recovered a fumble on a punt return by Seattle midway through the fourth quarter. Four plays later, Goff connected with Woods for an uncontested 15-yard touchdown to help the Rams go up 17, enough of an advantage to defeat the Seahawks and advance to the divisional round despite a late Seattle touchdown.
Surprisingly, it also happened to be the first postseason touchdown catch of Woods' career.
1) Akers' 61-yard run vs. 49ers
Akers had shown flashes of his explosiveness in the first half of the season – see his 46-yard run against Washington in Week 5 – but in the second half, he broke off not only his longest run of the season, but of the Sean McVay era, with a 61-yard carry against the 49ers in Week 12.
Akers finished the game with nine carries for 84 rushing yards overall, plus his first rushing touchdown of his NFL career.