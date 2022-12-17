Rams head to Lambeau Field to clash with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Monday Night Football | Week 15 Game Preview

Van the Man

Speaking of Jefferson, how about the fact that he has exactly three touchdown receptions this year after returning from a rehabilitated knee – and they're all from different quarterbacks, none of them named Matthew Stafford!

For you history buffs, the last Rams player to have a receiving touchdown from three or more different quarterbacks in a season was Brandon Lloyd in 2011 (Sam Bradford - 3, A.J. Feeley – 1, Kellen Clemens - 1). And the last Rams player to have exactly one receiving touchdown from three or more different quarterbacks was Mike Young in 1986 (Jim Everett - 1, Steve Bartkowski– 1, and Steve Dils – 1.)

Thanks to NFL Research for the heavy lifting on that.

Jefferson has also scored in each trip to Lambeau: a 79-yard reception from Matthew Stafford last November; a 4-yard connection with Jared Goff in January 2021; plus a hook and ladder two-point conversion with Cam Akers in that same divisional round playoff loss.

Year of the Backup

I also asked NFL Research for a bit of context on the "Year of the Backup Quarterback."

Think about the current state of the NFC West, for instance. The minute before Russell Wilson was traded to Denver, the division was as stable at quarterback as you could have imagined.

Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford with the Rams, soon-to-be-extended.

Top pick Kyler Murray with the Cardinals, soon-to-be-extended.

First-rounder Trey Lance, taking over from Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco.

And future Hall of Famer (or is he, still?) Wilson in Seattle.

This week?

Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy and the Niners beat career back-up Geno Smith and the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Arizona's Colt McCoy will make his third start of the season in Denver. And Baker Mayfield's first (official) start as a Ram comes on the Frozen Tundra.

It's quarterback chaos!

56 different quarterbacks have made at least one start in 2022 (most since 2010) and 48 have won a game as the starter (most since 1999).

That number will surely grow in the final month, as we already know it's rookie Desmond Ridder's turn with the Falcons.

It was conceivable going into Week 15 that 12 signal-callers would be under center who did not start their current team's season opener. More than a third of the league!

A Tale of Two QB2s

For several years now, the Rams team-building model has been predicated on supporting first Jared Goff then Matthew Stafford with unproven and undrafted free agents, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

Backup quarterback is one area of their depth chart where they have conserved draft and financial resources, in order to allocate them toward the likes of Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, and Odell Beckham, Jr.

This week's opponent is a counterexample. For years, the tension has been palpable in Green Bay. Rather than loading up other positions for the duration of their Hall of Famer's prime, the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round of 2020 to be the backup and heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers. Now the former is coming up on his fifth-year option decision; the latter has won consecutive MVPs, but hasn't been back to the Super Bowl since winning it all in 2010.

With that as the backdrop, and with the Rams set to start their fourth (!!!!) quarterback of the season, I asked Sean McVay about how 2022 has impacted his thinking regarding the role of QB2.