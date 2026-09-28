Rams rookies join youth clinic as the team hosts community events in Inglewood leading up to the 2026 home opener

More than 550 students in attendance received t-shirts and a 1951 Rams Championship banner beach towel to kick off the season. The event continued the Rams' partnership with IUSD, the team's support of the renovation of Caroline Coleman Field, the impact of PLAY 60 throughout the Rams' 10 seasons in Los Angeles and the NFL's celebration of 20 years of PLAY 60 as the Rams unveil this next chapter.

The Friday before the Rams' home opener, they spent the day with Inglewood High School United. The day started with a pop-up assembly to introduce students to their STEAM programming and hear from industry professionals. Over 200 students heard about various career journeys in sports and entertainment and participated in an interactive Q&A. Members of the Inglewood Boys and Girls Club also were invited to partake in future opportunities at the Rams Community House.

Following the STEAM event, the team also hosted a pep rally with a DJ, a performance from the school's cheer team and band, Rams giveaways and more. Later that night, the Rams and Hollywood Park hosted Inglewood High School United's matchup against Long Beach Polytechnic High School at SoFi Stadium. The event brought together members of the community to watch an Inglewood win on the field NFL players take to each week.

To bring additonal excitement to local students and teachers as they headed back to school, the Rams brought 'School Kits' to events they hosted leading up to their home opener throughout the Inglewood Unified School District. Schools they visit throughout the year will receive kits as well, which feature Rams branded flags, schedule posters and more. Additionally, teachers were encouraged to sign up for 'Classroom Kits' featuring the above items as well as pennant flags, Rams teddy bears, a Sean McVay bobble head and stress balls. Teachers still interested in receiving the kits can sign up here.

Year-round, the Rams support local businesses through their Certified Rams House program, an initiative that partners with standout local businesses to create official community hubs for Rams fans. As part of the team's countdown to kickoff efforts, nearly 20 Inglewood businesses participated in a promotion for Rams fans.

Finally, the morning of the Rams' Monday Night Football game and to close out their efforts in Inglewood that week, Good Morning America spent the morning at SoFi Stadium and recognized Inglewood native, De'Ja Gordon. Gordon is a recipient of the Rams' Kenny Washington Scholarship Program and was given two tickets to attend Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in her hometown of Inglewood.