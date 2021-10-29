Injury Report 10/29: Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and DeSean Jackson out; Jordan Fuller and Robert Rochell questionable for Week 8 at Texans

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (knee), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest) have wide receiver DeSean Jackson have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans in Houston (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

McVay said Whitworth's knee injury is not some thing that he's concerned about.

"He got a treatment that we wanted to be smart about that," McVay said prior to Friday's practice. "We feel like he's responded really well from that treatment. But we knew when he took part in that treatment, that it was probably going to eliminate him from this game. But he's feeling great, and looking forward to him most likely returning the following week."

Jackson, meanwhile, will not play this weekend because of the team allowing him to seek trade options for himself.

Although cornerback Jalen Ramsey (illness) is listed as questionable, McVay said he doesn't anticipate Ramsey's illness affecting his game status. Ramsey's illness is not COVID-19 related, according to McVay.

"He's just still sick," McVay said. "Want to make sure that he's as fresh and healthy as possible."

Safety Jordan Fuller (knee) and cornerback Robert Rochell (knee) are questionable for Sunday's game.

For the Texans, offensive lineman Justin Britt (knee), linebacker Christian Kirksey (thumb), offensive lineman Justin McCray (ankle), defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson (back) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (thigh) are all listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.