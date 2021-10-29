Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 10/29: Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and DeSean Jackson out; Jordan Fuller and Robert Rochell questionable for Week 8 at Texans

Oct 29, 2021 at 02:10 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (knee), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest) have wide receiver DeSean Jackson have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans in Houston (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

McVay said Whitworth's knee injury is not some thing that he's concerned about.

"He got a treatment that we wanted to be smart about that," McVay said prior to Friday's practice. "We feel like he's responded really well from that treatment. But we knew when he took part in that treatment, that it was probably going to eliminate him from this game. But he's feeling great, and looking forward to him most likely returning the following week."

Jackson, meanwhile, will not play this weekend because of the team allowing him to seek trade options for himself.

Although cornerback Jalen Ramsey (illness) is listed as questionable, McVay said he doesn't anticipate Ramsey's illness affecting his game status. Ramsey's illness is not COVID-19 related, according to McVay.

"He's just still sick," McVay said. "Want to make sure that he's as fresh and healthy as possible."

Safety Jordan Fuller (knee) and cornerback Robert Rochell (knee) are questionable for Sunday's game.

For the Texans, offensive lineman Justin Britt (knee), linebacker Christian Kirksey (thumb), offensive lineman Justin McCray (ankle), defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson (back) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (thigh) are all listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Whitworth OL Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Jordan Fuller S Knee DNP DNP Full Questionable
Robert Rochell DB Knee DNP DNP Full Questionable
Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Chest DNP DNP DNP Out
Terrell Lewis OLB Ribs DNP DNP Full -
Tremayne Anchrum Jr. OL Illness DNP Full Full -
Aaron Donald DL Rest DNP Full Full -
Jalen Ramsey CB Illness - DNP DNP Questionable
DeSean Jackson WR Rest - - DNP Out

HOUSTON TEXANS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Justin Britt OL Knee DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Mark Ingram II RB Not Injury Related DNP DNP - -
Christian Kirksey LB Thumb DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Justin McCray OL Illness DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Deshaun Watson QB Not Injury Related DNP DNP DNP Out
Rex Burkhead RB Hip Limited Limited Full -
Brandin Cooks WR Not Injury Related Limited - - -
Jaleel Johnson DL Back Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Pharaoh Brown TE Thigh - Limited DNP Questionable

