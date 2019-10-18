Ramsey likes Rams culture

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams are no stranger to acquiring big names and welcoming unique personalities into their locker room near the trade deadline, and this week was no exception.
It makes sense, then, that latest in that trend, CB Jalen Ramsey, sees his new destination as a perfect fit.
"Yeah, I've definitely heard that. I heard the culture here is dope," Ramsey said. "Can't wait to be a part of it, honestly. I can't wait to be able to be myself on and off the field, and just help the organization in every way that I can."
Ramsey hasn't shied away from the spotlight in recent years.
In late July, he reported to the Jaguars' training camp by pulling up in an armored truck, perhaps in a nod to the ongoing extension talks. Jacksonville exercised the fifth-year option in his contract earlier in the offseason to keep him under contract through 2020.
Rams head coach Sean McVay is not concerned and welcomes that kind of confidence.
"I think you want guys with some swag, some personality, different things like that," McVay said. "As long as those guys love football, they love competing every single day. I think this is a building that will suit him well."
His new teammates know moments like that don't tell the whole story of who Ramsey is – just ask QB Jared Goff and LB Dante Fowler.
In an August 2018 GQ article, Ramsey offered his assessment of some the starting quarterbacks around the league, including Goff. He said Goff was "average to above average."
Asked about it Wednesday afternoon during his weekly press conference, Goff took it in stride.
"In relation to what he was calling a lot of people, that wasn't half bad," Goff said, laughing. "Again, that's part of Jalen's attitude and it doesn't bother me one bit. I thought it was quite funny, actually. I'm excited to compete against him in practice and I'm sure we'll have some words when he gets here (laughs). Again, I think it's all fun and games and I'm excited to have him."
Next Goff's backup, Blake Bortles, Fowler can perhaps best speak to Ramsey's reputation better than anyone else in L.A.'s locker room.
Check out the photos from Jalen Ramsey's first days as a Los Angeles Ram!
Fowler has gone through the college and NFL experience with Ramsey, having played against him while at the University of Florida and alongside him with the Jaguars from 2016 to midway through the 2018 season. As a player and a person, Fowler sees Ramsey fitting in seamlessly.
"He's a great person," Fowler said. "Comes from a two-home family. Has a great mom, a great dad as well. Very humble, very family-oriented person. It will be cool to have him here."
What will he bring the the Rams defense?
"His tenacity, his nastiness, his smartness," Fowler said. "He just brings some juice. A guy that's hungry to win and that's what we do here. I know he's going to come in here and help get us back to where we was (before)."
Ramsey took his first steps toward getting acclimated to his new team by meeting McVay and cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant Wednesday night, a culmination of a travel day that began at 5 a.m. in Jacksonville or 2 a.m. pacific time.
Rams players have offered glowing reviews of him and know exactly what they'll be getting, and Ramsey is eager to be his authentic self in his new home.
"I think for the most part, a lot of people know who I am as a player on the field, not a lot of people know who I am off the field," Ramsey said. "Over me being here, my career being here, you all will learn who I am more and learn my personality a little bit, and see the guy I am. Yeah, I'm very confident. I love the game of football. I love to have fun."