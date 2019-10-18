Ramsey likes Rams culture

Rams head coach Sean McVay is not concerned and welcomes that kind of confidence.

"I think you want guys with some swag, some personality, different things like that," McVay said. "As long as those guys love football, they love competing every single day. I think this is a building that will suit him well."

His new teammates know moments like that don't tell the whole story of who Ramsey is – just ask QB Jared Goff and LB Dante Fowler.

In an August 2018 GQ article, Ramsey offered his assessment of some the starting quarterbacks around the league, including Goff. He said Goff was "average to above average."

Asked about it Wednesday afternoon during his weekly press conference, Goff took it in stride.

"In relation to what he was calling a lot of people, that wasn't half bad," Goff said, laughing. "Again, that's part of Jalen's attitude and it doesn't bother me one bit. I thought it was quite funny, actually. I'm excited to compete against him in practice and I'm sure we'll have some words when he gets here (laughs). Again, I think it's all fun and games and I'm excited to have him."