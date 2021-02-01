Robert Woods' top plays from do-it-all 2020 season

With the 2020 season complete, theRams.com will be looking back on a handful of players' best plays.
Here are wide receiver Robert Woods' top five from last season:
5) 15-yard touchdown catch vs. Seahawks in playoffs
A wide-open Woods connected with quarterback Jared Goff on this play to help the Rams advance to the divisional round.
4) 5-yard touchdown run vs. Eagles
No stranger to being used on jet sweeps, Woods easily took this one in from close range to give the Rams a 14-3 lead over the Eagles late in the first quarter. It was the first of two rushing touchdowns on the season for Woods.
3) 25-yard TD catch vs. Bills
Woods has always had the ability to create yards after the catch, and it was on display on this play after he took a screen pass at the Bills 25 and made two defenders miss on his way to the endzone for a touchdown.
2) Trucking CB Tre Flowers on jet sweep vs. Seahawks in Week 10
The length of the carry – three yards – wasn't what made this play a highlight, but rather the way he ran over Flowers at the end of it.
1) 56-yard touchdown catch vs. Washington
There were no defenders in sight on this play, at least not until it was too late to prevent Woods from reaching the endzone after hauling in this deep ball from Goff. It was Woods' longest catch of the season and the Rams' longest pass play as well.