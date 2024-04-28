Roundup: Grades for and reactions to Rams' 2024 NFL Draft picks

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: B+

Kiper wrote that the only thing that kept it from being an A- was trading away a 2025 second-round pick.

"The Rams were back in Round 1 for the first time since 2016, and despite rumblings that they wanted to trade up, they stayed put and took the most complete edge defender in the class," Kiper wrote as part of his analysis.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: A-

"The run on offensive players in Round 1 allowed the Rams to land a bargain edge rusher (which they really needed) in Verse, their first first-round pick since 2016," Reuter wrote as part of his analysis. "Fiske will help make up for the loss of Aaron Donald to retirement, but we'll have to see if it made sense to trade a 2025 second-rounder to acquire him instead of getting Michael Hall at their original pick (No. 52; he went to the Browns 54th overall). Corum will play bigger and faster than his numbers indicate, and Kinchens is a downhill player at a soft spot for the Rams."

Bleacher Report's Kris Knox: A

"The Los Angeles Rams hadn't used a first-round selection since taking Jared Goff in 2016," Knox wrote as part of his analysis. "With the No. 19 overall pick this year, the Rams landed the top-ranked edge-rusher on the B/R Scouting Department's big board in Florida State's Jared Verse, who is an explosive playmaker with a rangy 6'4", 254-pound frame and a relatively safe floor."

FOX Sports' Eric D. Williams: B

"Overall, the Rams put together a solid class to follow up a very productive group from last year," Williams wrote as part of his analysis.

USA Today's Nate Davis: A-

"They drafted in Round 1 for the first time in eight years, which kicked off a run that seemed to bring four immediate contributors in the first three rounds: Edge rusher Jared Verse (Round 1), DT Braden Fiske (Round 2) – the former Florida State teammates thrilled to transfer once again and reunite ahead of their collective task to replace retired DL Aaron Donald – before Michigan RB Blake Corum and Miami (Fla.) S Kamren Kinchens landed in Round 3," Davis wrote as part of his analysis.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso: B+

"Les Snead is one of the most underrated GMs in thNFL, Trapasso wrote as part of his analysis. "He proved that again with this draft."