 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Roundup: Grades for and reactions to Rams' 2024 NFL Draft picks

Apr 28, 2024 at 02:29 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The 2024 NFL Draft has concluded, and grades for and reactions to the Rams' 10 selections are already out.

Here's what experts had to say about the class.

16x9 all picks

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: B+

Kiper wrote that the only thing that kept it from being an A- was trading away a 2025 second-round pick.

"The Rams were back in Round 1 for the first time since 2016, and despite rumblings that they wanted to trade up, they stayed put and took the most complete edge defender in the class," Kiper wrote as part of his analysis.

His full explanation for the grade can be read here (subscription required).

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: A-

"The run on offensive players in Round 1 allowed the Rams to land a bargain edge rusher (which they really needed) in Verse, their first first-round pick since 2016," Reuter wrote as part of his analysis. "Fiske will help make up for the loss of Aaron Donald to retirement, but we'll have to see if it made sense to trade a 2025 second-rounder to acquire him instead of getting Michael Hall at their original pick (No. 52; he went to the Browns 54th overall). Corum will play bigger and faster than his numbers indicate, and Kinchens is a downhill player at a soft spot for the Rams."

His full breakdown can be read here.

Bleacher Report's Kris Knox: A

"The Los Angeles Rams hadn't used a first-round selection since taking Jared Goff in 2016," Knox wrote as part of his analysis. "With the No. 19 overall pick this year, the Rams landed the top-ranked edge-rusher on the B/R Scouting Department's big board in Florida State's Jared Verse, who is an explosive playmaker with a rangy 6'4", 254-pound frame and a relatively safe floor."

His full breakdown can be read here.

FOX Sports' Eric D. Williams: B

"Overall, the Rams put together a solid class to follow up a very productive group from last year," Williams wrote as part of his analysis.

His full recap can be read here.

USA Today's Nate Davis: A-

"They drafted in Round 1 for the first time in eight years, which kicked off a run that seemed to bring four immediate contributors in the first three rounds: Edge rusher Jared Verse (Round 1), DT Braden Fiske (Round 2) – the former Florida State teammates thrilled to transfer once again and reunite ahead of their collective task to replace retired DL Aaron Donald – before Michigan RB Blake Corum and Miami (Fla.) S Kamren Kinchens landed in Round 3," Davis wrote as part of his analysis.

His full breakdown can be read here.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso: B+

"Les Snead is one of the most underrated GMs in thNFL, Trapasso wrote as part of his analysis. "He proved that again with this draft."

His full breakdown can be read here.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams 2024 NFL Draft class

Take a look through photos of the Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft Class during their time in college.

Verse gallery 16x9
1 / 60
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse (5) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. FSU won 66-13. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
2 / 60

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse (5) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. FSU won 66-13. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) follows a play against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 60

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) follows a play against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse
4 / 60

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse

Mitchell White/2017 Mitch White
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse
5 / 60

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse
6 / 60

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse

gallery fiske 16x9
7 / 60
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske
8 / 60

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Mike Erdelyi
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske reacts after a sack against Louisville during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
9 / 60

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske reacts after a sack against Louisville during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Erik Verduzco/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske
10 / 60

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske
11 / 60

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske
12 / 60

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske

corum gallery 16x9
13 / 60
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) leaps over Colorado State defensive back Angel King during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
14 / 60

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) leaps over Colorado State defensive back Angel King during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) during the Wolverines' CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game game against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on January 1, 2024. Photo by ERIC BRONSON / University of Michigan Photography
15 / 60

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) during the Wolverines' CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game game against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on January 1, 2024.
Photo by ERIC BRONSON / University of Michigan Photography

ERIC BRONSON/2023 Michigan Photography
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
16 / 60

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan running back Blake Corum. Michigan football defeats UNLV, 35-7, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 9, 2023.
17 / 60

Michigan running back Blake Corum. Michigan football defeats UNLV, 35-7, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 9, 2023.

Luke Hales/Copyright 2023, Michigan Photography, Regents of the University of Michigan.
Michigan running back Blake Corum runs the ball for a touchdownn during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
18 / 60

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs the ball for a touchdownn during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
kam-gallery-16x9
19 / 60
Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (24) celebrates an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
20 / 60

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (24) celebrates an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (24) celebrates an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kamren Kinchens was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
21 / 60

FILE - Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (24) celebrates an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kamren Kinchens was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami safety Kamren Kinchens
22 / 60

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (5) does drills before an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
23 / 60

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (5) does drills before an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami safety Kamren Kinchens
24 / 60

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens

Samuel Lewis / Miami Athletics/© 2023 University of Miami Athletics. All Rights Reserved.
jackson gallery-16x9
25 / 60
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson against California during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
26 / 60

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson against California during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson. Football vs Arizona on the campus of Washington State University, Saturday, October 14, 2023.
27 / 60

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson. Football vs Arizona on the campus of Washington State University, Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Robert Hubner/© 2023 Washington State University
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) runs during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
28 / 60

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) runs during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) tries to get around Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
29 / 60

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) tries to get around Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80)
30 / 60

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80)

davis gallery 16x9
31 / 60
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
32 / 60

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13)
33 / 60

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13)

Dawson_Powers
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) is blocked by Syracuse offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
34 / 60

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) is blocked by Syracuse offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
35 / 60

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
36 / 60

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
karty gallery 16x9
37 / 60
STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Joshua Karty and Connor Weselman during a game between Sacramento State and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Stanford, California.
38 / 60

STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Joshua Karty and Connor Weselman during a game between Sacramento State and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Stanford, California.

Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/2023 Bob Drebin/ISIPhotos
STANFORD, CA - Joshua Karty during a game between Notre Dame and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stanford, California.
39 / 60

STANFORD, CA - Joshua Karty during a game between Notre Dame and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stanford, California.

John Lozano/ISI Photos/2023 John Lozano/ISI Photos
STANFORD, CA - OCTOBER 28: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Washington and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Stanford, California.
40 / 60

STANFORD, CA - OCTOBER 28: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Washington and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Stanford, California.

Karen Hickey/ISI Photos/2023 Karen Hickey/ISI Photos
STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Joshua Karty and Connor Weselman during a game between Notre Dame and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stanford, California.
41 / 60

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Joshua Karty and Connor Weselman during a game between Notre Dame and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stanford, California.

Karen Hickey/ISI Photos/2023 Karen Hickey/ISI Photos
STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Stanford, California.
42 / 60

STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Stanford, California.

Jim Shorin/ISI Photos/2023 Jim Shorin/ISI Photos
gallery limmer 16x9
43 / 60
Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55)
44 / 60

Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55)

Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55)
45 / 60

Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55)

Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) runs a play against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
46 / 60

Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) runs a play against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) gets ready to run a play against Kent State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept.9, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
47 / 60

Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) gets ready to run a play against Kent State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept.9, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55)
48 / 60

Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55)

gallery whit 16x9
49 / 60
Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) competes against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
50 / 60

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) competes against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) walks the field during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.(AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
51 / 60

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) walks the field during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.(AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Brody Schmidt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas' Jordan Whittington (4) runs for a long gain after a catch against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
52 / 60

Texas' Jordan Whittington (4) runs for a long gain after a catch against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4)
53 / 60

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4)

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4)
54 / 60

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4)

16x9-KTGAL
55 / 60
Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)
56 / 60

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)

Chandler Mixon/© Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports
Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
57 / 60

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)
58 / 60

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)

Chandler Mixon/© Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports
Kansas State Football vs. NC State, December 28, 2023. Final: KSU 28, NCS 19, . Avery Johnson's first career start at Quarterback. First Pop-tarts Bowl (Photo: Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports)
59 / 60

Kansas State Football vs. NC State, December 28, 2023. Final: KSU 28, NCS 19, . Avery Johnson's first career start at Quarterback. First Pop-tarts Bowl (Photo: Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports)

Chandler Mixon/© Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports
Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)
60 / 60

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70)

Chandler Mixon
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

3 takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's press conference following Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft: Common trait across all 10 picks, four selections used on defensive front, what impact those four players could have on defense 

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference after the conclusion of Rounds 4-7 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Pick 254 meant to be for KT Leveston

New Rams offensive lineman KT Leveston reacts to being drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Beaux Limmer: 'Best case scenario' being drafted to Rams and coached by former NFL center Ryan Wendell

New Rams offensive lineman Beaux Limmer reacts to getting drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Jordan Whittington eager to learn from Cooper Kupp

New Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington reacts to being drafted by the team in the sixth round of this year's draft. 
news

Joshua Karty excited about opportunity with Rams

New Rams kicker Joshua Karty reacts to getting drafted in the sixth round by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select OL KT Leveston with 254th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston with the 254th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

In getting drafted by Rams, Tyler Davis reunites with former Clemson teammate Davis Allen

New Rams defensive lineman Tyler Davis reacts to getting drafted in the sixth round by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select OL Beaux Limmer with 217th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer with the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select WR Jordan Whittington with 213th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington with the 213th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select K Joshua Karty with 209th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Stanford kicker Joshua Karty with the 209th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select DL Tyler Davis with 196th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis with the 196th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising